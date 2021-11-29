Henry Cavill celebrates Enola Holmes 2 wrapping with a run

Henry Cavill has confirmed that he has finished filming Enola Holmes 2 for Netflix in a video he posted to Instagram, in which he was of course, running. In the pitch dark.

Enola Holmes was released in 2020 on Netflix and is adapted from The Enola Holmes Mysteries series of books by Nancy Springer. The film was based on the first book, The Case of the Missing Marquess. It stands to reason that the second film will be based on the second book – The Case of the Left-Handed Lady.

Millie Bobby Brown stars as the teenaged sister of Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin) Holmes. In the first film, their mother (Helena Bonham-Carter) goes missing and Enola runs away to London in an effort to find her, while also becoming embroiled with a runaway young Viscount, Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge).

Both Enola Holmes films are directed by Harry Bradbeer, who directed Fleabag, and employs the same technique – with Enola narrating directly to the camera. Both films are written by Jack Thorne, who adapted His Dark Materials for HBO Max and co-wrote Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

In the brief video, filmed in the dark, Cavill says; “Hey everybody, today was my last day on Enola Holmes. And the entire day, I was thinking about not coming out and doing this run.”

In typically understated fashion, Cavill makes reference to the UK’s current sub-zero temperatures; “It was a little dark and a little chilly and I was convincing myself all day long that they were all good reasons not to run. However, I came out here, I did it, I’ve loved it and it feels really, really good. So if you’re sitting at home, thinking about not training today, throw those trainers on, get out there and do it. You won’t regret it.”

We’re very excited to see Enola Holmes 2 when it comes out on Netflix. But to tide us over, we have The Witcher season 2 to look forward to!