Encanto trailer shows a magical new Disney adventure

Disney Animation Studios has revealed the first trailer for its newest magical animated movie Encanto. Bringing us a colourful world and stunning animation, the clip shows a line-up of enchanting characters, dance-worthy tunes, and is a promising first look at the upcoming kids movie.

Set in a fantastical village in Colombia, Encanto tells the story of the Madrigals, a magical family who all possess supernatural gifts, such as shapeshifting, or the ability to control animals or plants. However, 15-year-old Mirabel, voiced by Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Stephanie Beatriz, is the odd one out, being the only one in the family with no special powers in sight. But ‘gifted’ or not, once her family’s magic is under threat, Mirabel must rise to the occasion, and help save her enchanted home by finding her place among the eccentric family.

Encanto is directed by Jared Bush (Zootopia), Byron Howard (Tangled), and Charise Castro Smith (Raya and the Last Dragon). Besides being led by these animation veterans, it will also feature music from Grammy Award winner Lin-Manel Miranda, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his work on the 2016 Disney movie Moana.

You can watch the trailer for Encanto here:

Encanto is scheduled to premiere in theatres on November 24 in the US, and November 26 across the UK. This will be Disney’s first animated movie to have a wide cinema release since the theatres first shut their doors in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Several Disney and Pixar movies were pivoted to the Disney Plus streaming service over the last 18 months, including Luca and Raya the Last Dragon from this year.

It was thought that next year’s Turning Red might bring blockbuster animations back to theatres, but Encanto seemingly opens the door that to happen sooner rather than later.

Although Encanto’s trailer didn’t disclose many plot details, its music, art, and light-hearted humour, hint towards another Disney hit. While we wait for more updates on Encanto’s story, why not get your animation fix by reading our list of the best anime movies.