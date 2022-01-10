Emily in Paris renewed for season 3 and 4 at Netflix

The popular romantic comedy TV series, Emily in Paris, has been renewed for seasons 3 and 4 by Netflix. The streaming giant clearly has a lot of faith in the show starring Lily Collins, which has become one of their most-viewed.

It comes after the Darren Star-created series returned for its second season shortly before Christmas. Season 2 was watched for 107 million hours in its first week, coming second in Netflix’s Global Top Ten list for English-language series, beaten only by the second season of The Witcher, which was watched for 168 million hours that week.

The series was also the streamer’s most popular comedy series of 2020 with its first season watched by 58 million households in its first month, according to Deadline.

The show follows Emily, a marketing executive in Chicago, who lands her dream job in Paris, despite not bothering to learn French or much about the culture, it seems.

Lucas Bravo played Emily’s love interest, Gabriel the chef in season one. In season two, Emily meets an expat from London called Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), who she has a love-hate relationship with.

Emily in Paris has come in for criticism from the French media, who say it is stereotypical and cliched, and is outdated in its view of the French.

Emily in Paris also led to severe criticism of the Golden Globes in 2021, after it was revealed that the HFPA (the voting body) had been put up in a 5-star hotel in Paris and treated to a lavish private lunch by the Paramount Network, before nominating it for two awards.

Darren Star is best known as the creator of Melrose Place, Beverly Hills 90210 and Sex and the City. He also created Younger starring Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff.

