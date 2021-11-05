Kim Cattrall of Sex and the City joins How I Met Your Mother spin-off

Deadline are reporting that Kim Cattrall, best known for playing Samantha in Sex and the City, has joined Hulu’s How I Met Your Father in a major recurring role. She will play the older version of main character Sophie (played by Hilary Duff).

The show will follow the same format as the hit comedy TV series How I Met Your Mother, which ran from 2005-2014. In the original series, Ted, played by Josh Radnor in the flashbacks, tells his children about the long and winding journey to meeting their mother. Many fans expressed dissatisfaction with the finale of the show, which finally revealed who the mother was.

In How I Met Your Father, Cattrall’s Sophie will be telling her son the story of how she met his father, with the story then flashing back to 2021. Like its predecessor, the show will also focus on a close-knit group of friends. As well as Duff’s Sophie, they are Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran), and Sid (Suraj Sharma).

The group of friends are described as being “in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”

Kim Cattrall found fame in the 1980s, mainly in comedies such as Porky’s, Police Academy, Big Trouble in Little China and Mannequin. Her star dipped somewhat in the 90s until she landed the role of a lifetime in 1998 – that of Samantha Jones in Sex and the City – for which she won a Golden Globe, two SAG Awards and five Emmys.

Sex and the City is making a comeback to HBO in December 2021, but Cattrall is the only one of the four core cast-members who will not be returning.

There is currently no release date for How I Met Your Father, but it will presumably be sometime in 2022.