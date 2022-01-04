Kristen Bell’s Netflix comedy series The Woman in the House gets wine-filled new trailer

Netflix’s comedic thriller parody The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window has a new wine-soaked trailer. Kristen Bell stars in the humorous take on The Woman in the Window (which was a Netflix film released just last year) and The Girl on the Train (2016).

The new Netflix series gently pokes fun at the spate of best-selling airport novels that were hugely popular for a while, perhaps sparked by Stieg Larsson’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo which was published in 2005. There was also the proliferation of Scandinavian thriller series such as The Killing, Borgen, The Bridge and Wallander which were hugely popular from the late 2000s.

This led to the popularity of thriller novels such as Gillian Flynn’s Gone Girl (published in 2012, adapted into a film in 2014), The Girl on the Train (published in 2015) and The Woman in the Window (published in 2018).

The Good Place’s Kristen Bell stars in the 8-episode mini-series, which sees a woman addicted to red wine and pills become convinced she’s witnessed a murder, which of course no one believes.

The trailer sees Kristen Bell’s Anna becoming an amateur detective; “if they won’t be the detectives, then I will.” Anna is even reading a novel called “The Woman Across the Lake” and there appears to be some lighthouse-based shenanigans. The handsome neighbour, who Anna suspects of the murder, is played by British actor Tom Riley.

You can watch the latest trailer here;

With Netflix releasing Joe Wright’s The Woman in the Window just last year and a second season of HBO’s The Flight Attendant on the way, this parody series is sure to hit a nerve.

If you’re a fan of potboilers, check out our guide to the best thriller movies. The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window will be available on Netflix from January 28.