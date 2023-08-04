Emily Blunt reveals Edge of Tomorrow 2 just needs one thing to happen

Emily Blunt has given new hope of a potential sequel to Tom Cruise's 2014 movie Edge of Tomorrow. But one thing needs to happen first if we want to see it.

When it comes to Edge of Tomorrow 2, Emily Blunt, who starred alongside Tom Cruise in the 2014 thriller movie, wants it as much as the rest of us. The critically-acclaimed science fiction movie, which Doug Liman directed, takes place in a post-apocalyptic Europe wherein aliens overrun the planet.

As a global military alliance works to combat the ongoing threat, Major William Cage (Cruise) finds himself stuck in a time-loop as he relives the same extra-terrestrial battle over and over again. But could the time loop be the key to beating the aliens?

As Sergeant Rita Vrataski, Emily Blunt fights on the frontlines against the aliens as a member of the United Defence Force. And in a (pre-strike) appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor made it clear that she’s more than enthusiastic at the idea of a potential sequel to the alien movie.

“I wish there could be one,” the actor said. “I’m so ready. I’m not the impediment, I promise.”

Blunt isn’t alone in wanting the film to return — she revealed that director Doug Liman was also keen, and had already begun work on a script.  “There was [a script] that Doug kind of slithered over to me… I would love to make it a reality, but I just don’t know when, or how, or how many Mission: Impossibles does [Tom Cruise] need?” she joked.

The Disney movie actor added that Liman was a “madman.” He once said ‘Hey, I’m flying to Martha’s Vineyard in my plane this weekend, maybe we could discuss The Edge of Tomorrow 2 on the plane’,” she recalled.

But making the film wasn’t always plain-sailing, as Blunt admitted that her “back still tweaks out […] sometimes” from the endoskeleton suit she wore in the film. “I’ll like turn funny in the car and I’ll be like ‘Tom Cruise!’” she said.

Still, despite literally shaking her fist to the sky at Cruise, she was still full of praise for the actor, and expressed a desire for him to return for the sequel. “Come back to the side where you can be… you know, wasn’t he brilliant [in Edge of Tomorrow]” she asked. “He was amazing as the cowardly hero… I adored him. He was the best.”

In fairness, both Blunt and Cruise have had their hands full with respective new movies, Oppenheimer and Mission Impossible 7, both being released recently. Here are our guides on how to watch Oppenheimer and how to watch Mission Impossible 7 to see them both in action.

If that isn’t enough Cruise for you, check out our guides to the best Tom Cruise movies, the Mission Impossible 8 release date, and how to watch all the Mission Impossible movies in order. Or, keep track of the classics with our guide to the best movies of all time.

