Dune – who is Margot Fenring?

Who is Lady Margot Fenring in Dune? The story of Dune is filled with weird and wonderful characters, coming from so many factions and houses that it can be hard to keep track.

One of these Dune characters is Margot Fenring. The character, who comes straight from the pages of Frank Herbert’s books, will be introduced to audiences with the Dune 2 release date. Dune 2 is anticipated to be one of the best movies of the year, and the new movie will bring in plenty of other new characters too. But for now, let’s just focus on one. Who is Margot Fenring in Dune 2?

Who is Margot Fenring in Dune 2?

Margot Fenring is a Bene Gesserit agent involved in the faction’s complex and covert breeding programme. In the novel, she alerts Paul Atreides’ mother, Lady Jessica, to the impending Harkonnen attack and is an important (but secret) ally of Jessica’s.

Later on in the novel, the Bene Gesserit enlist Lady Margot Fenring on a discreet mission to seduce Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Baron Harkonnen’s nephew). This is done in order to preserve his bloodline, which is important to the multi-generational breeding programme and its attempts to create an all-powerful Messiah-like figure.

Eventually, as Paul Atriedes succeeds in overthrowing Baron Harkonnen and Emperor Shaddam, Margot Fenring is exiled along with the former-Emperor. This concludes her role in Dune, however, her part in the movie adaptation may be very different, especially as the trailer highlights her importance.

Who plays Margot Fenring in Dune 2?

Margot Fenring is portrayed by French actor Lea Seydoux. Seydoux is best known for her work in the James Bond movies as love-interest Madeline Swan, while also appearing in Wes Anderson‘s The Grand Budapest Hotel and The French Dispatch.

That’s it on Margot Fenring for now. For more on Dune, check out our guide on how to watch Dune. Or, find out more about the Oppenheimer release date and the Barbie release date for more on the biggest movies of the year.