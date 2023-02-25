Dune The Sisterhood release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

What do we know about the Dune: The Sisterhood release date? The world of Dune is set to expand and make the transition from the big screen to the smaller ones.

After the upcoming new movie, Dune 2 concludes the journey of Paul Atreides on Arrakis (or at least, the first part of that journey), audiences can still expect to see plenty more inter-galactic drama and intrigue from the Dune universe with the TV series Dune: The Sisterhood. The drama series is still some time away, but here’s what we currently know about the Dune: The Sisterhood release date, cast, plot, and more.

Dune The Sisterhood release date speculation

The Dune: The Sisterhood release date is currently unconfirmed. However, as we know, when filming began, it’s possible to make a good estimate of when the thriller series will debut.

Filming on Dune: The Sisterhood started in November 2022 in Budapest, and the show is still shooting as of February 2023. If production continues further into 2023, it makes it more likely that the Dune: The Sisterhood release date will come within the first half of 2024.

What also makes a 2023 release date for Dune: The Sisterhood unlikely is that the team behind the show will want it to debut after Dune 2 so as to capitalise on the hype built by the epic science fiction movie.

Dune The Sisterhood cast

Plenty of big names have been confirmed for the Dune: The Sisterhood cast. The show is set to star a number of British stars, including Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson, Indira Varma, and Mark Strong.

Supplementing them will be Travis Fimmel from Vikings, as well as other talented actors. The Dune: The Sisterhood cast will feature a variety of mysterious Harkonnen and Atreides characters from the noble houses, as well as other galactic royalty.

Who is in the Dune: The Sisterhood cast?

Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen

Shirley Henderson as Tula Harkonnen

Indira Varma as Empress Natalya

Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino

Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez

Aoife Hinds as Sister Emeline

Jade Anouka as Sister Theodosia

Chris Mason as Keiran Atreides

Dune The Sisterhood plot speculation

The Dune: The Sisterhood plot will explore the creation of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood, which becomes an extraordinary political force within the world of Dune.

In Dune, the Bene Gesserit are powerful players in the world of galactic politics, made up of the likes of Lady Jessica and the Reverend mother. They build Machiavellian plans, and through intensive training, they master total control over their own bodies enabling them to use the power of the voice.

So, exploring the origins of that within the Dune: The Sisterhood plot – 10,000 years before the events of the movies – will be bound to throw up plenty of fascinating twists and turns for audiences to sink their teeth into.

Dune The Sisterhood trailer

There is no Dune: The Sisterhood trailer yet, and with filming still underway, it’ll be some time before a trailer for the sci-fi series is released. However, we should be expecting the first images from the show to appear soon, and that’ll give some indication of what do expect.

Where can you watch Dune The Sisterhood

Dune: The Sisterhood will be available to watch on HBO Max. US audiences will be able to catch it on the streaming service, while audiences in the UK will be able to watch it on NOW TV, as with other HBO originals like The Last of Us series.

That's it on Dune: The Sisterhood.