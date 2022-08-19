Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – Gohan’s new form explained

Dragon Ball Z fans are no strangers to transformations. From the earliest days of the anime series, Goku used the Moon to tap into the power of his Oozaru form. As the sagas went on, the iconic Super Saiyan transformation was introduced, and Akira Toriyama has spent the last few decades introducing a variety of forms, all with different hair colours and lengths.

One of the most iconic transformations in the entire series was when Gohan finally tapped into his vast reserves of power and broke through his limits during the Cell Games. Transforming into a Super Saiyan 2, Gohan manhandled the abominable android Cell before disintegrating him (with a little help from his friends).

This is about as cool as Gohan ever got in the original TV series, which swapped focus back to Goku in the next saga and sequel series. Still, with a new Dragon Ball anime movie in cinemas now, that focuses on Gohan, fans are desperate to know if Gohan gets a new, more powerful form. Warning spoilers ahead!

Gohan’s new form explained

Gohan does indeed gain access to a new form during the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The form closely resembles Gohan’s Super Saiyan 2 form, although the hair is silver rather than gold, with red eyes. The aura, meanwhile, is silver with reddish lightning.

Throughout the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Piccolo becomes convinced that Gohan still has huge reserves of power left even after the Old Kai unlocked his potential during the Buu saga. This theory is confirmed when Gohan believes Piccolo died fighting Cell Max, and in his rage, he taps into a whole new level of power.

How powerful is Gohan’s new form?

Gohan’s new form is incredibly powerful, allowing Gohan to defeat Cell Max with relative ease. During the film, Piccolo speculates that if Gohan tapped into his potential, he’d be the strongest Z-Fighter. Toriyama has indeed claimed Gohan is now the strongest Dragon Ball Z character, meaning his new form may outstrip Goku’s Ultra Instinct form.

What’s Gohan’s new form called?

This new form isn’t named in the movie, but Toriyama has revealed it’s called Gohan Beast. Toriyama has claimed the name comes from the sensation that “the wild beast within has awakened.” No, we don’t know what that means either.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is in cinemas now.