Is The Last Voyage of the Demeter streaming? How to watch horror movie

Is The Last Voyage of the Demeter streaming? It’s always worth celebrating a new Dracula movie, and especially one that approaches things from a slightly different angle. In this case, we’ve got an entire horror movie based on a single chapter of Bram Stoker’s original novel.

Dracula fans should definitely be excited for The Last Voyage of the Demeter, which has been flying under the radar when it comes to new movies for horror lovers. With the pedigree of director André Øvredal, who has made gems including The Autopsy of Jane Doe, and Dracula actor Javier Botet, it’s got a lot going for it and could be among the best horror movies of the year.

So with all of that excitement now brewing, you’ll want to know how to watch The Last Voyage of the Demeter and get aboard the scariest boat of 2023. After all, if this is going to be one of the best vampire movies in years, you’ll want to see it as soon as possible.

Where can I watch The Last Voyage of the Demeter?

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is in US cinemas from Friday August 11, 2023, and that’s the only way to see it right now.

You’ll have to head over to cinemas to see what atmospheric scares this new horror has to offer. Unfortunately, if you’re in the UK, there’s no date currently on the calendar for The Last Voyage of the Demeter. We’ll keep you posted.

Is The Last Voyage of the Demeter streaming?

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is not streaming right now, but we’d expect to see it on Peacock at some point in the near future.

The movie is a Universal Pictures release, so we’d expect the studio to debut it on its own streaming platform. It will almost certainly be available to rent or buy on other VOD services too. For now, though, you can stream this year’s other Dracula movie, Renfield, on Peacock.

Is The Last Voyage of the Demeter on Netflix?

The Last Voyage of the Demeter isn’t on Netflix and it isn’t likely to show up there for a little while. We’ll keep an eye out and let you know if and when the movie shows up. In the meantime, check out what’s new on Netflix this month.

Is The Last Voyage of the Demeter on Disney Plus?

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is very unlikely to be on Disney Plus any time soon.

Disney had no part in the making of the movie, so they won’t be streaming it on their platform, for now at least. The service does have every episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer though, to satisfy your craving for fangs. And we can help you out on that front…

Is The Last Voyage of the Demeter on Prime Video?

We expect The Last Voyage of the Demeter to be available to buy or rent via Prime Video eventually, but it isn’t there right now. Instead, check out our list of the best Amazon Prime horror movies. There are plenty of chills to be found.

Is The Last Voyage of the Demeter on Blu-ray?

We expect a disc release for The Last Voyage of the Demeter on Blu-ray at some point, but it’s exclusive to cinemas for now. We know you already have an impressive collection of vampire-related movies on disc, but you’ll have to wait a little longer to add this one to your shelf.

