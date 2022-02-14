How to watch Dog – can I stream Channing Tatum’s new movie?

How can I watch Dog? This twist on the usual buddy comedy genre is directed by romance movie actor Channing Tatum, who also stars. In Dog, he takes a reluctant cross-country trip with an unruly canine.

Tatum, who is also known for comedic action movies like 21 Jump Street, plays Army Ranger Briggs, who is tasked with taking Belgian Shepherd Lulu across the Pacific Coast in order for them to attend the funeral of a fellow soldier, who is also Lulu’s former owner and handler. As the trailer suggests, the two get off to a rocky start, with Lulu being a little… aggressive to say the least, but as the film synopsis suggests, the two reluctant veterans begin to bond and open up as the film progresses.

The full synopsis for the drama movie is as follows: “The pair drive each other insane, break a small handful of laws, narrowly evade death at the hands of some overly aggressive pot farmers, confront the possibility that pet psychics are real, teach each other how to love again, and give each other a chance for a new life.”

WHERE CAN I WATCH DOG?

Dog will be available to watch in theatres from February 18 in both the UK and the US. As a widely-released film, dog-lovers and Channing Tatum enthusiasts alike will be able to book their tickets in advance as well as on the day (subject to availability) at most mainstream cinemas.

CAN I STREAM DOG?

At present, the film is only available to watch in theatres. Its distributor, MGM Studios, was recently acquired by Amazon. This means that when it does eventually come to streaming services, it will likely arrive on Amazon Prime Video first.

We’ll keep you updated on when exactly the movie is available on streaming services, and when you’ll be able to purchase a DVD or Blu-ray copy of the movie.

