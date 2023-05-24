Obi-Wan Kenobi star joins Doctor Who season 14 cast

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Indira Varma has joined the Doctor Who season 14 cast as a character named The Duchess. Varma worked with returning showrunner Russell T. Davies previously – and in the Doctor Who universe no less – when she played Suzie Costello in the spin off TV series Torchwood.

Reflecting on reuniting with RTD as a new character, Varma said, “I’m thrilled to be in Doctor Who and particularly excited to be crossing cosmic paths with Ncuti, as the Doctor, and look forward to creating interplanetary mischief with him. I loved playing Suzie Costello for Russell T Davies in Torchwood so am thrilled to be entering this world again.”

Varma joins the Doctor Who season 14 cast coming off the back of success on the Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, in which she starred as the rebel Tala Durith.

While the Doctor Who season 14 release date has not been confirmed fans have an increasingly clear idea of the members of the cast, with some massive names having been announced. Jonathan Groff and Jinkx Monsoon are both playing mysterious unnamed characters, and with Groff we know the actor will star in a episode set in the past based on official images.

Varma’s character being named The Duchess could suggest that she’s involved in this historical adventure too. But, that’s simple speculation on our behalf.

Either way, the announcement that Varma has joined in on all the fun is just one more indicator of the ambition of the new era of the show.

