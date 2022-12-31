Doctor Who: who is Beep the Meep?

Who (and what) is Beep the Meep in Doctor Who? Doctor Who fans have plenty of reasons to be excited, right now. A new era of the show is on the horizon, while Russell T Davies will come back as showrunner. David Tennant will (for a short period of time) return to be the 14th Doctor, and Ncuti Gatwa will be the 15th Doctor after him taking over once the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials have aired.

The Doctor Who 60th anniversary will include new characters, like Ruth Madeley’s Shirley Anne Bingham, and Neil Patrick Harris’s (so far) unnamed villain, as a well as old returning characters like Catherine Tate as Donna Noble. However one character who fans are especially keen to see, and learn more about, is the mysterious Beep the Meep.

Who is Beep the Meep?

Beep the Meep is an obscure alien Doctor Who villain first seen in a comic strip from Doctor Who magazine in the 1980s. Despite his cute exterior, the fluffy, small alien is actually an inter-galactic war criminal, with ambitions of becoming a dictator and war lord.

He’s the leader of the Meep armada, who became stranded on Earth while fleeing from the Wrath Warriors. Beep the Meep initially convinced local schoolchildren (who found his crashed ship) and later The Doctor to help him before his actual status and nature was uncovered by The Doctor.

Beep the Meep in the Doctor Who 60th anniversary

Beep the Meep’s stories, and encounters with The Doctor, have so far been limited to appearances in both comic strips and in audio dramas from Big Finish. However, in the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials Beep the Meep will be making his television debut for the sci-fi series.

From the trailer, it appears that Beep the Meep has become stranded on Earth and the Wrath Warriors are after him – much like in the comic. It also seems like Beep the Meep is trying to convince people (possibly including The Doctor) to help him before they discover his true background as a villain.

Beep the Meep will be voiced by Miriam Margolyes, who played Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter movies, but it’s unclear how big the character’s role will be, and if his story will stick entirely to the comics or deviate for television. One thing’s for certain, though. Beep the Meep looks completely adorable, even if that’s only a ruse.

