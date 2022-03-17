Chris Pine says Dungeons & Dragons is Game of Thrones & Princess Bride

Dungeons & Dragons is finally getting the big screen treatment it deserves, after serving up decades of entertainment as a table-top game and beloved animated series. Several attempts – and misfires – have been launched, but it’s now going to have a “no expense spared” approach, which is surely to be welcomed.

While we don’t yet have many details on the adaptation of the popular role-playing game, we do know that is has a starry cast, including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Bridgerton‘s Rege-Jean Page, It’s Sophia Lillis and Detective Pikachu’s Justice Smith.

Speaking to Collider recently, Pine did not give away any plot details, but give some insights into the tone of the film; “Well, what I will say is we had a hell of a fun time making it. There was a lot of laughs. The way that I’ve been describing it, it’s like Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride, just a smidge of (Monty Python’s) Holy Grail; it’s somewhere in that ballpark. It’s a lot of fun. It’s got a lot of thrills. It’s poppy, it’s eighties heartfelt, there’s a bit of Goonies in there.”

Pine continued; “My character, he’s the ultimate party planner. I think it’s going to be really good. I mean, who fucking knows, but I think we got a good shot and the directors John (Francis Daley) and John (Goldstein) are killer guys. They know comedy and they know heart and we had a great cast and we had a good time making it. And that’s all you can ask for.”

D&D has had a resurgence in popularity in recent years, partly due to Stranger Things. The popularity of fantasy series such as Lord of the Rings and The Witcher also means that many people are familiar with the character types such as ranger, bard, rogue, sorcerer and wizard. Being the DM (Dungeon Master) of a group of friends is considered a trusted and coveted position.

There is also a Dungeons and Dragons television series in development by eOne who are planning “a multi-pronged approach for television, a number of scripted shows and unscripted.” It’s clear that elves, dwarves, giants and wily foxes keen to lure you onto a side-quest are all the rage at the moment.

