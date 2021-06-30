DnD set photos reveal Hugh Grant’s costume

The new Dungeons and Dragons movie is currently filming, and set photos are starting to emerge. Hugh Grant has been snapped, revealing his fantasy movie costume, and some other stars and sets besides.

In one of the images, you can see Grant decked out in regalia fit for a villain, given he’s the antagonist for the upcoming flick. In another two images, co-stars Michelle Rodriguez, a mainstay of the Fast and Furious franchise, and Chris Pine, can be seen hanging around a large, dragon-themed boat. Other pics, collated in a Twitter thread from the Forgotten Realms Wiki, show various other actors and sets, all looking suitably fantastical.

This new movie based on the popular tabletop role-playing game is being co-directed by Johnathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who’re also writing the script. Another adventure movie based on D&D has been in the works since 2013, though it was only last year that it started gathering steam. Cameras started rolling in April of this year, and currently it’s schedule to arrive sometime 2023.

All aboard the dragon boat! Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, and Chris Pine checking out the ride. Michelle’s mask-less and packing some battle scars. Plus, we see more of Hugh Grant’s costume.#DungeonsAndDragonsMovie #dndmovie #dnd #dungeonsanddragonshttps://t.co/WXZMPuCCc9 pic.twitter.com/ennV3iU05u — Forgotten Realms Wiki (@FRWiki) June 29, 2021

This isn’t the first time Dungeons and Dragons has been adapted. From 1983 to 1985, there was an animated show, then in 2000, a dreadful movie that somehow spawned two sequels, one in 2005, and the other in 2013. Numerous TV series, like The Simpsons, Buffy, The Vampire Slayer, and Stranger Things, have featured characters taking part in some tabletop fun.

We can only hope everyone in production is rolling those critical passes. It probably won’t help your luck, but we do have the best animated movies for some whimsy all the same.