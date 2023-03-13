Melissa McCarthy unveiled as Ursula in new Little Mermaid trailer

The famous Disney villain has a live-action makeover in the latest Disney movie, with Halle Bailey playing the title role in The Little Mermaid.

Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney movie The Little Mermaid

Disney movie fans got a first proper look at Melissa McCarthy as movie villain Ursula in a new trailer for The Little Mermaid, aired during the Oscars. It’s a trailer packed with songs, dance sequences and photorealistic CGI animals who can talk for some reason. The uncanny valley is where we live now.

The comedy movie star McCarthy is taking on the famous Disney villain in the live-action Disney remake, which features Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

Musicals veteran Rob Marshall is the man behind the camera for the family movie and will be hoping to channel some of the magic of the beloved animated movie, which kick-started the Disney Renaissance in 1989.

There’s plenty of underwater action in the new teaser for the adventure movie, but the most exciting new development is a proper look at McCarthy as sea witch Ursula.

The Little Mermaid trailer reveals Melissa McCarthy as Ursula

Elsewhere, the trailer provides plenty of room for Bailey to sing her heart out as Ariel, giving her all to one of the best Disney songs as she belts Part of Your World.

The trailer also shows Ariel rescuing Eric before receiving a warning from her father King Triton (Javier Bardem). She then visits Ursula, who promises that making dreams come true is “what I live for”, as she transforms Ariel into a human.

We also get appearances from singing crab Sebastian voiced by Hamilton star Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina’s diving bird Scuttle, and Jacob Tremblay as Ariel’s fishy friend Flounder.

The Little Mermaid release date is due in May, bringing yet another Disney classic into the world in live-action form. Here at The Digital Fix, we’ve got you covered on The Little Mermaid and all of the new movies coming your way including the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 release date and the Fast and Furious 10 release date.

