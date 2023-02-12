Aladdin 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, and more

What is the Aladdin 2 release date? Out of all the live-action Disney remakes, Aladdin easily ranks among the most successful.

Not only was the adventure movie one of the highest-grossing of 2019 easily crossing the 1$ billion mark, but it was also able to inject some freshness into the story unlike some of other remakes (I’m looking at you, The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast). Since its release, conversations have been had about a sequel to the Disney movie.

So what do we know about the prospect of a sequel to the romance movie? We’re here to fill you in with everything you need to know about the Aladdin 2 release date, plot, cast, and more.

Aladdin 2 release date speculation

As is stands there is no Aladdin 2 release date. However, we do know that Aladdin 2 is in active development, so it won’t be too long before a sequel to the movie makes its way to screens.

If the script is finalised for Aladdin 2 at some point within 2023, then we could see Aladdin 2 coming out in either late 2024, or 2025. So, just sit tight: the wait for the sequel won’t be too long.

Aladdin 2 plot speculation

Despite knowing that Aladdin 2 is in development and will be on its way, we know next to nothing about the Aladdin 2 plot. You might assume that the live-action Aladdin 2 will follow the same story as the animated movies, and that it would be an adaptation of The Return of Jafar or Aladdin and the King of Thieves.

However, Aladdin 2 will not be a direct adaptation of either of these. Thought it may borrow from some of the plot elements within the movies, it will be a new story, not based on previous Aladdin sequels. So we know what it won’t be, but what we don’t know is the direction it will take.

Aladdin 2 cast speculation

There are some names who we know will be returning for the Aladdin 2 cast. Unsurprisingly, they’re the biggest three cast members, who’s characters still have stories left to tell.

The Aladdin 2 cast so far includes:

Mena Massoud as Aladdin

Naomi Scott as Jasmine

Will Smith as Genie

Will Smith’s take on the Genie (formerly portrayed in iconic fashion by Robin Williams) is set to get more of the spotlight, and it’s reported that the Genie will have an expanded role and focus on him within Aladdin 2.

