Denzel Washington and Eminem nearly made a movie together

His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy… probably because he almost did a movie with Eminem. That’s right, one of the best actors of all time nearly starred in a movie with the Stan singer.

We’ve seen some pretty strange pairings in our time, but this one is definitely up there.

Granted, it’s not completely surprising. Eminem has appeared on both the big and small screen, having starred in the drama movie 8 Mile (and became an Oscar nominee for Best Song, mind you), and has also appeared in the drama series BMF.

Still, the two don’t exactly come to mind when thinking of plausible on-screen pairings. So what was the near-miss film in question?

Well, it was none other than the Washington-Hawke vehicle Training Day. The thriller movie became something of a cult hit when it first hit screens in 2001. The action movie would become a benchmark for creating high tension and clever twists, and definitely solidified both Washington and Ethan Hawke as major players.

Eminem (AKA Marshall Mathers) was set to play a villain in the crime movie, but things never came to fruition. Why? Well, he was busy working away at his passion project, 8 Mile, and opted to stay available for that instead.

It’s not the first time that Eminem was nearly a major face on our screens in notable movies. Did you know he was also supposedly offered the role of Brian O’Connor in The Fast and The Furious? Now that’s an alternate movie universe we’d pay to see.

