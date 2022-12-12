Demon Slayer season 3 release date is coming early next year

Fans of the anime series Demon Slayer will be delighted to learn that the next instalment of the show is right around the corner. That’s right, the Demon Slayer season 3 release date has been set!

Koyoharu Gotouge’s best-selling manga has been brought to life in spectacular fashion for this TV series, and we just cannot get enough of the adventures of Tanjiro Kamado and his demonic sister Nezuko. The anime characters have engaged in huge battles and gone on quite the journey so far, but there’s still plenty to come!

Well, thanks to a tweet from anime and manga-focused social media creator Shonenleaks, it has been confirmed that Demon Slayer season 3 is early coming next year, so you won’t have to wait too long to find out what’s next for the show.

The tweet features three images from a livestream announcement featuring the animated series, along with a caption which has translated the key information from the stream: “Demon Slayer season 3 – Broadcast Begins in April, 2023!!”

Thanks to details that have emerged since season 2 and the trailer for season 3, we can expect the next instalment of Demon Slayer to cover the Swordsmith Village arc. If you want to prepare for that by reading the source material, you’ve got some time to get through chapters 100-127 of Gotouge’s manga.

We can’t wait for more demonic chaos and hopefully there’s lots more bloody beheadings and epic battles to come! We just hope our favourite cartoon characters make it out alive.

