Demon Slayer once smashed a huge record held by Titanic

One of the best anime series around right now is Demon Slayer. The TV series is hugely popular, and for good reason: it’s an excellent, exciting adaption of the equally popular manga.

Demon Slayer season 3 is currently on air, with the newest adventure taking on the manga’s Swordsmith Village arc. So far, Uzui’s been injured and retired from the Demon Slayer corps, while the rest of the best Demon Slayer characters have been confronted by fearsome Upper Moons.

Away from the TV screen, Demon Slayer is also no stranger to movies. In fact, earlier this year Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village was released on the big screen, preparing fans for the return of the anime. Before that, Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train released in 2020, and it broke a previous record held by the James Cameron movie Titanic.

Back in 2020, Variety reported on how Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train surged past Titanic to become the second highest-grossing movie in Japan at the box office. It would then continue its unstoppable run to dethrone one of the best movies of all time, Spirited Away from the number one spot too.

Now, Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train still retains its position at the top of the list as the highest-grossing movie to ever release in Japan. The anime recently had competition from new movie Suzume, which is now the fourth highest-grossing Japanese movie, though it seems to have won that fight too.

It all just goes to show that Demon Slayer really is an anime that will go down as one of the greats, both as a TV series and on the big screen.

