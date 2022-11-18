Will there be a Dead To Me season 4? Created by Liz Feldman, the dark comedy series Dead To Me follows two women, Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini), who begin a strange friendship after meeting at a grief support group.

Featuring more twists and turns than a slinky (and it’s certainly more fun), Dead To Me is probably one of the best Netflix series in recent years, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the third season since 2020. Now though, Dead to Me season 3 is finally here, and like a greedy neighbourhood gossip, fans want more (especially after that ending). So will they get their wish? Will there be a Dead To Me season 4?

Will there be a Dead to Me season 4?

No, there will not be a Dead To Me season 4, but don’t worry though. This isn’t some out-of-the-blue cancellation. When Netflix announced the season 3 renewal, the streaming service was clear that it would be the final season.

At the time, Feldman was clear that ending the show after three seasons allowed her to tell the story she wanted to tell, and she thanked Netflix for the opportunity.

“From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make, and it’s been an incredible gift,” Feldman said in a statement.” Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human. I’ll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew.

In a more recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Feldman reiterated this. “I always knew that it was going to be a short-lived show,” she explained. “I wanted three or four seasons, but I’m realistic in terms of where the show lives.”

“It lives on a platform that doesn’t traditionally give more than three or four, or sometimes even one or two, seasons,” she continued. “I wanted the ending to feel important and not just, like, ‘Oh shit. We’re going to get cancelled!’ It’s like I almost wanted to beat them to the punch —decide our own destiny.”

If you’re looking for more quality TV series to indulge in after Dead To Me, check out our guides to Severance season 2 and Succession season 4.