This Marvel star actually has a very unlucky streak in the DCU

Wonder Woman and Mockingbird could have been played by the same person, if fate had gone Adrianne Palicki’s way. MCU fans will know Palicki as Bobbi Morse, Head of Hydra Security in Marvel series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

But despite her successful run as the MCU character, it seems like she can’t catch a break when it comes to DC. Her first brush with the DCU came in 2006, where she portrayed DC villain Nadia in an Aquaman pilot for The CW.

However, the show never went beyond the pilot, and five years later, history repeated itself after a Wonder Woman pilot, in which she portrayed the titular hero, failed to be picked up by NBC. Still, her extensive comic book series experience no doubt made a difference when she eventually joined Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Although Palicki’s luck with DC has been less than ideal, the idea of her popping up in the MCU one day isn’t completely out of the question. With Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D now considered part of the MCU canon, we can definitely see Bobbi Morse popping up at some point in Marvel’s Phase 5. And back in 2014, the actor said that discussions about a big-screen crossover were happening,

“That was one of the things that was discussed when I was coming on for the part, and you know, we’ll see what happens,” she told IGN. “It’s such a nice world that we live in that crossover can happen so often now which in the past it never really did so, to see these worlds come together on the small screen and the big screen is really cool.”

To catch the MCU canon from the start, check out our guide to all the Marvel movies in order. Then, keep an eye out for some of Marvel’s upcoming releases with our guides to The Marvels release date, Loki season 2 release date, Avengers 5 release date, Deadpool 3 release date, and Captain America 4 release date.

Or, to see how the DCU has evolved since those hit-and-miss pilots, check out all the DC movies in order before moving on to James Gunn’s new DC slate with our guide to Chapter 1 Gods and Monsters.