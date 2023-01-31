Keanu Reeves bugged Warner Bros yearly to get Constantine 2 made

Constantine 2 took some pestering by Keanu Reeves, who had to ask Warner Bros about the horror movie repeatedly to get the sequel made

Keanu Reeves in Constantine

After years, the Constantine 2 release date is part of the DC movies slate. We’re all excited about Keanu Reeves returning to play the hero, none moreso than the man himself, who has been pushing for the superhero movie since the first came out.

In an interview with Total Film, Reeves mentioned that he’s been bugging Warner Bros about a sequel to the horror movie on a regular basis. “I don’t know if it was unfinished business but it was definitely a role that I loved,” he says. “I thought that Francis Lawrence, the director, did such amazing work. I loved playing that character, and I really enjoyed the film. I was like, [adopts Oliver Twist voice] ‘Can I please have some more?'”

How regularly? Only every year, and apparently Warner Bros was all “No, no” until recently. A new movie was greenlit last year as part of the DCEU, only 17 years after the first. Better late than never!

If anything, the time difference between the two Keanu Reeves movies only helps, since John Constantine is meant to be an experienced exorcist who’s been around the spectral block. The only question is where the story goes next.

YouTube Thumbnail

The first ghost movie involves a trip to hell and a face-to-face encounter with Satan. That sets a high bar when it comes to movie villains, but Hellblazer canon offers a few options, like Gabriel or the Cult of the Cold Flame, who would be fascinating in a live-action setting. However it looks, we’re just glad Reeves is back doing something else he loves.

We’ll next see him at the John Wick 4 release date. Check out our list of the best vampire movies and best werewolf movies for more spookiness.

