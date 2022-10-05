Constantine 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

What is the Constantine 2 release date? Loosely based on the Hellblazer comic books, the 2005 horror movie Constantine is one of the most underrated DC movies of all time. With Keanu Reeves starring as the titular magician, the film has gone down as a cult classic, and now, nearly 20 years since it first hit the big screen a sequel is finally on its way.

That’s right! Justice is finally being served for our favourite demon-hunting hero, as a follow-up to the 2000s movie is in development over at Warner Bros studios. Despite earning a whopping $230.9 million worldwide, the original fantasy movie Constantine received harsh critic scores that ultimately halted work on a follow-up for years.

And although we have seen a show centred around the character, as well as iterations in other TV series such as The Sandman and Legends of Tomorrow, appear since the 2005 flick, fans have been dying to see John Constantine on the big screen once again. To celebrate the good DC news, The Digital Fix is here to answer all your prayers. Here is everything we know about the Constantine 2 release date, plot, cast and more.

Constantine 2 release date speculation

So we have some good news and some bad news, friends. The good news is that Constantine 2 is definitely happening. The bad news is that there is currently no firm release date yet.

Deadline announced that Constantine 2 was officially on its way back in September 2022, with the director from the original 2005 film, Francis Lawrence, returning to helm the project. However, despite having a director, screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, and Keanu Reeves on board, Warner Bro’s is yet to start filming.

With this in mind, we have to be realistic here. Since filming and the post-production phase still need to kick off, it’s unlikely that we’ll see Constantine 2 before 2024 at the earliest.

However, this 2024 release date is just speculation on our part, be sure to check this page as we update you on the latest news!

Constantine 2 plot speculation

Currently, the plot for Constantine 2 is being kept under wraps. However, thanks to the ending of the first 2005 action movie, we can begin to start piecing together what the upcoming film may look like.

In the 2005 movie, fans of the Hellblazer comics saw a very different John Constantine from the one they were used to. Gone was the London setting and the blonde-haired hero from the DC comics. Instead, Keanu Reeves played the part of an American John on the gritty streets of Los Angeles, banishing demons with the help of his apprentice Chas to escape his fate of going to hell.

Having committed suicide when he was 15, an unforgivable sin in the Catholic faith, Constantine is set to end up in hell once he dies, and thanks to a terminal case of lung cancer, that day is fast-approaching. Another fast-approaching event is the apocalypse, as Lucifer’s son Mammon tries to take over the earth by possessing the psychic detective, Angela.

Basically, the events of the fantasy movie Constantine revolve around the hero trying to save the world from inferno, which ultimately leads to battles between the religious magician, the anti-Christ Mammon, demons, Lucifer and even the archangel Gabriel. Constantine ended with Gabriel trying to kickstart Mammon’s plans, Constantine summoning Lucifer, who put his son back in his place, and the world being saved from literal fire and brimstone. However, this wasn’t strictly a happy ending, friends.

Constantine, in order to get Lucifer’s attention, committed suicide once again but was pardoned by God for his self-sacrifice. However, refusing to let our hero get away to heaven, Lucifer cured John of his cancer and revived him, leaving him on earth to live out his days and prove that he is a sinner at heart. Gabriel was also turned mortal for their betrayal, and poor old Chas died, and then in the post-credit scene, turned into an angel…still with us, good.

So Constantine 2 will likely see John and Lucifer come head-to-head once again as the king of hell tries to take Constantine’s soul once and for all. We will also likely see how Gabriel is fairing as a mortal, and if the ex-angel has any revenge or redemption plans. We are also sure that Chas will make a comeback in some aspect in his new form too. It’s all very exciting, so be sure to stay tuned for more updates!

Who is in the Constantine 2 cast?

Currently, there are only two names officially signed onto the Constantine 2 cast list. The first one is, of course, the main man himself, Keanu Reeves, as the titular character. The other name attached to the upcoming fantasy movie is Peter Stormare (via IMDb), who will be playing the part of Lucifer once again.

Here is the cast list for Constantine 2:

Keanu Reeves as Constantine

Peter Stormare as Lucifer

Having Reeves returning to play Constantine, while welcomed news, is also somewhat surprising. A lot has changed since his outing in 2005, and multiple actors have played the role since the initial flick too. Matt Ryan played the character in the DCEU Arrowverse. Sope Dirisu was meant to play Constantine in the cancelled HBO Max TV series. And finally, we recently saw Jenna Coleman play Johanna Constantine in the Netflix series, The Sandman.

Still, we are pleased that the OG live-action Constantine is back at the end of the day. Keanu Reeves originally shined in the role, and we’re sure he will again with the sequel. Regarding other cast members, we are still waiting for roles and actors to be announced.

From the first movie’s ending, we know that Shia LaBeouf, as Chas, is now an angel and Tilda Swinton, as Gabriel, is now a mortal. Both are technically still possibilities for returning character’s come the sequel, but neither actor have confirmed their appearances in Constantine 2 just yet. Keep your eye on this page as more additions to the cast roster head our way.

And there you have it, folks! Everything we know about the Constantine 2 release date. For more dark, otherworldly fun, here are our guides to the best superhero movies and best fantasy series of all time.