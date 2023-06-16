Is Ray Fisher’s Cyborg in The Flash? A warning for all of you DC fans who love secret cameos, because The Flash is finally here and we are ready to break down all of the new movie’s surprising appearances.

That is right, folks. The newest DCU outing, The Flash, is finally here, and there is plenty for fans to look forward to. Not only is the new DC movie Barry Allen’s first big-screen solo flick, but it’s also packed with cameos and tons of DC character appearances. In fact, there are so many familiar faces in the superhero movie that (if you blink) you may miss a couple along the way.

With that in mind, The Digital Fix is here to clear up any confusion you may have about a particular Justice League member’s involvement in The Flash. Here we answer the big question, “Is Ray Fisher’s Cyborg in The Flash?” and let you know how much screen time the superhero teen may have, too.

Is Ray Fisher’s Cyborg in The Flash?

Yes, Ray Fisher’s Cyborg is in The Flash (well, kind of). Let’s set the record straight here; we never officially see Fisher, but we do hear about him in passing in the new movie.

In The Flash, Barry Allen goes back in time to save his mother from being killed, causing an alternate timeline to appear. It’s one where the original members of the Justice League have very different lives or don’t exist at all. In the new reality, Barry’s alternative self informs him that Victor Stone (aka Cyborg) is living a happy life.

He is still the starting Quarterback for the Gotham City University football team and hasn’t had the car accident that led to him being part robot at all. It is a brief mention, but at least we learn that Cyborg is living a good life in this timeline, as opposed to Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, who was never born.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Fisher was actually set to have a bigger role in the new movie, but due to issues with past DC Films president Walter Hamada, he was not cast. So, we will forever wonder what fate Cyborg could have in another lifetime. But, for now, at least fans can rest easy knowing that Fisher wasn’t forgotten in the action movie and had one of the better fates compared to his super-powered teammates.

