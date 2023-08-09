One of Green Lantern’s most powerful enemies is a house cat

Green Lantern has faced many cosmic threats, but there’s one the DCU might be too afraid to bring to the screen. One of the best DC villains, and a threat to Green Lantern that’s more fearsome than any movie villain you can think of: Dex-Starr, the spacefaring cat.

Part of the Red Lantern Corps (y’know they’re bad because of the color!), Dex-Starr has been a claw in the Green Lantern’s side for over two decades now, being introduced in 2001. Created by Peter Milligan, Ed Benes, Rob Hunter, Nathan Eyring, and Carlos M Mangual, Dex-Starr debuted in Red Lanterns #1, back in 2002.

The feisty feline’s backstory is a little tough, so brace yourself. Originally a cat named Dexter, his owner was killed during a robbery. Distraught, detectives kicked him out of his own home. The negative energy from this misery draws Atrocitus, who gives Dex a ring, granting heightened power and intelligence.

Dex-Starr has all the typical lantern powers, but still uses the regular body of a cat. His language is slightly stilted, because he never fully learned to speak, but when he shows up, he’s there to be ferocious.

There aren’t many stories featuring Dex-Starr. Like a lot of bizarre comics characters, you get the sense he was an experiment that didn’t fully pan out, and it’s up to each creative team’s discretion if they want to use them.

