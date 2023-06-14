Is Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman in The Flash? He may be a little late, but The Flash is finally here in his very first solo DCU movie. It’s taken a long time for the ‘World’s Fastest Man’ to hit the silver screen, so was it worth the wait?

Honestly, yeah, if you’re desperate to know more of our opinions on the new DCU movie, you can give our Flash review a read, but that’s not why you’re here. You’re here because The Flash release date is upon us, and you want to know if the Justice League’s resident Amazonian appears in the new DC movie. So is Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman in The Flash? Warning, minor spoilers ahead.

Is Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman in The Flash?

Yes, Wonder Woman appears early in The Flash movie. Without spoiling too much, let’s just say that Diana pops up during the film’s first big action scene and saves Bruce Wayne from falling into the Gotham River.

Unfortunately for Bruce (and Barry), she uses the Lasso Of Truth to do so, which inadvertently leads to the pair spilling their darkest secrets. It’s a great scene but be prepared to hear some very personal truths from dear old Barry, folks.

Later when Barry travels back in time, Wonder Woman is unfortunately erased from the timeline. While the film never explains why Diana isn’t an active superhero in the ‘Flashpoint Timeline,’ we can presume it’s either because she never left Themyscira or perhaps she was never born at all.

Still, despite all the dimension mischief in The Flash, fans can rest easy knowing that Gal Gadot does have a cameo.

