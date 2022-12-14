Patty Jenkins breaks silence on Wonder Woman 3

Patty Jenkins has commented on the situation surrounding Wonder Woman 3. In a message on social media, she states that she “never walked away” from the DC movie, countering reports that she left production after a disagreement. That said, the action movie is still in limbo at present.

“I was open to considering anything asked of me,” Jenkins writes. “It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”

She adds she doesn’t want her tenure on Wonder Woman to end negatively, and wishes the character the best regardless of her involvement. “Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me,” Jenkins says.

Reports had circulated that Wonder Woman 3 was effectively dead in the water at Warner Bros, following regime changes under James Gunn and Peter Safran. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jenkins had just finished a run of the superhero movie‘s script with Geoff Johns, but was told the project was on the backburner.

This creates a difficult situation, as Jenkins mightn’t want to wait. She confirms that her Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron, is still on the board, and this message indicates that she’ll hand over Wonder Woman 3 if it’s necessary. She ends by praising Gal Gadot, who plays the Amazonian warrior, Lynda Carter, who starred in the Wonder Woman TV series, and the character’s fanbase.

“You were first and foremost in our minds every day we made the last two films,” Jenkins says of Wonder Woman’s following. “You are the best and most loving people and I look forward to always celebrating you.”

Neither Wonder Woman 3 nor Rogue Squadron have release dates. Have a look at our guides to Aquaman 2, Ahsoka, and Andor season 2 for more from either franchise.