Robert Pattinson reveals love of Final Fantasy 7 in new The Batman interview

Robert Pattinson‘s press tour for the upcoming superhero detective movie The Batman is the gift that keeps on giving. As the actor prepares to take on the iconic role of Batman for the first time, we have seen his interviews and comments range from very professional and serious superhero talk, to revealing his inner-most obsessions and desires. Now, Pattinson has spoken of his love for the videogame Final Fantasy 7.

In a recent interview with French podcast Clique X to promote his upcoming Batman movie, Pattinson found himself gushing with great passion about how he fell in love with both the characters of Aerith and Tifa from the game, how this love triangle helped him realise what love is, and tried to explain all of this Final Fantasy lore to a bemused and unimpressed Zoë Kravitz.

The Batman star, who will portray Bruce Wayne in the longest Batman movie to date, is clearly a massive nerd at heart, and finally feels comfortable unleashing this side of him on to the press and the public now that The Batman is upon us. And, we are so glad we get to share in his geekish delight!

“I was in love. I was in love with Aerith, and Tifa,” Pattinson muses. “It’s the two options of girls. It’s a love triangle. Aerith is the really kind girl, with superpowers who can heal everyone. While Tifa is like the sexy little thing who’s like a thief, and she wears the short skirt,” he continues.

Kravitz is not aware of the games, and doesn’t seem like she wants to learn much more about them, either. Indeed, at this point, everything she has learned about Final Fantasy, she clearly learned against her will.

“This is crazy,” Kravitz says. “Either the one who’s gonna heal everyone, or the one in the short skirt? These are the options? This is the problem with the world,” she adds.

Pattinson’s comments follow a similar theme to his recent revelation that he is a big fan of the Batman animated movie Mask of the Phantasm, showing his enjoyment of all things geek culture, as well as his hopes that a sequel to The Batman adopts the Death in the Family story arc.

You can see Robert Pattinson don the cape and cowl in the action movie The Batman when the latest instalment in the DCEU hits cinemas on March 4, 2022.