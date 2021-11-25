Zoë Kravitz says Robert Pattinson’s Batman transformation is “out of this world”

Zoë Kravitz has praised The Batman’s leading man, Robert Pattinson, calling his transformation into the Dark Knight “out of this world.” Kravitz, who’s playing Catwoman in the new DCEU action movie, told Variety that she’d “seen a little” of the new Batman movie and had nothing but praise for her co-star.

“Rob is perfect for this role. He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world,” she explained. “Matt Reeves has a lot of heart, and he cares so much for these characters. I’m just very excited for him to be able to go on vacation because he deserves it. I hope the fans love it because we put a lot of work into this.”

Pattinson will no doubt be delighted to hear Kravitz’s enjoyed his performance. He’s spoken in the past about the pressure he feels to please DC fans. “I’ve done so many movies where, you know, I play these sort of partially monstrous characters, ” he told NPR. “And whenever I’ve been promoting them, you know, normally, no one cares what you say about it.”

He went on to say, though, that when he talks about the caped crusader he risks upsetting his legions of fans. “I’ve just noticed every single time I say one sentence about Batman, there’s this massive – I’m offending swathes of Batman fans,” he explained.

Pattison finished by explaining that pinning down a definitive version of Batman is difficult because there have been so many different versions of the character in different comics and movies.

The Batman swoops into theatres on March 22, 2022.