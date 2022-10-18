DCEU going full steam ahead as plans for new Superman movie emerge

Henry Cavill might be booked and busy with The Witcher season 3, but it looks like the Man of Steel might be donning his cape once more in a new DC movie, according to a scoop by the Hollywood Reporter.

With Walter Hamada quietly exiting Warner Bros in the near future, insider sources told THR that Warner has “an intense desire to reprise the Cavill iteration of the hero,” and are looking to develop what would essentially be Man of Steel 2.

According to the outlet, Charles Roven is already on board to produce the tentative sequel, while Warner Bros Pictures studio heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy are said to be seeking out writers for the superhero movie. Reportedly, among those on the shortlist is Christopher McQuarrie, who is known for his work on spy movies like the Mission Impossible franchise.

This comes after rumours of Cavill’s appearance in Black Adam have been more or less confirmed by Dwayne Johnson, who plays the action movie anti-hero.

When asked about a potential Black Adam vs Superman movie by Comicbook.com, Johnson said that “when fans watch Black Adam and they see the end, and they really pay attention, as I know they will… as they pay attention to the words that were said, they pay attention to the nuance of the looks. We’ll let that lead us.”

“We can’t go right there right away.” Johnson added. “Now we’ve gotten to a great place where we’ve delivered for the audience. And when I say ‘we’re listening to the audience,’ they know we mean it. And when we say, ‘we’re building up the DC Universe,’ we mean it. This is what we mean. And when we say, ‘welcome home,’ you know who I’m talking about.”

Black Adam will land in cinemas on October 21, 2022. For more DC content, check out our guides to the Aquaman 2 release date or the Joker 2 release date.