Halle Berry doesn’t regret making Catwoman

Catwoman is the iconic femme fatale in the DCEU, and holds the crown of having one of the worst received solo films in cinematic superhero history. Released back in 2004, the action movie Catwoman, was a box office flop, and was infamously torn apart by critics – holding only 9% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, Academy Award-winning actor Halle Berry has no regrets starring as Gotham’s feline baddie, sharing that the infamous ‘bad movie’ was one of the “biggest paydays” in her career.

The movie centres around Patience Phillips (Halle Berry), who, after being murdered, is revived by an Egyptian Mau cat that blesses her with feline superpowers. With her new abilities, Patience uncovers the mystery behind her death, revealing a conspiracy involving a cosmetic brand. The movie tanked at the box office, making only 82 million dollars back of its original 100 million budget. The film was also nominated for several Golden Raspberry Awards, winning Worst Picture, Worst Screenplay, and Worst Actress.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Berry discussed how, while Catwoman didn’t win her any accolades (apart from a Razzie award), the film did do a lot for her financially. “It was one of the biggest paydays of my whole life, which, there’s nothing wrong with that,” Berry said. “I don’t want to feel like ‘Oh, I can only do award-worthy stuff.’ What is an award-worthy performance?”

Berry has already made a name for herself, being the first African American actor to win an Oscar in the category of Best Actress for her performance in Monster’s Ball. Although her portrayal of Catwoman wasn’t popular, the experience played a part in the star’s journey to step behind the camera. Berry makes her directorial debut with the upcoming drama movie Bruised, which will be released on the streaming service Netflix on November 24.

In an interview with Variety, Berry explained her feelings during Catwoman’s production, and how the movie made her want to direct. “The story didn’t feel quite right,” Berry explained. “I remember having that argument: ‘Why can’t Catwoman save the world like Batman and Superman do? Why is she just saving women from a face cream that cracks their face off?’ But I was just the actor for hire. I wasn’t the director. I had very little say over that.”

If you fancy watching this fantasy movie full of mystical felines, you can now watch Catwoman on HBO Max. For more superheroes, and some comic book fun, check out our guide to the Arrowverse.