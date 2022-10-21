Black Adam 2 will happen “pretty fast” says producer

Black Adam, the protector of Kahndaq, has finally crashed into theatres around the world. Dwayne Johnson has spent the last few months claiming that his new superhero movie will flip the hierarchy of the DCEU on its head but is he right?

Well, Black Adam’s not received the greatest of reviews so far, which is par for the course when it comes to DC movies. Our own Jakob Barnes wasn’t a fan of the action movie writing in his Black Adam review that “Black Adam fails to live up to expectations, and indeed fails to offer anything other than standard superhero movie fodder”

Still, it’s tracking for a $135 million opening at the worldwide box office, which should make executives at Warner Bros relatively happy. Unlike a lot of recent DC movies not called Aquaman, it seems like plans are underway to make a Black Adam 2.

Black Adam producers Hiram Garcia and Beau Flynn promised ComicBook.com that a sequel would come quickly. Flynn claimed, “This one will be fast.”

“It’s not going to take that long. I can promise you that,” Garcia added. “We always hope the first domino’s the easy one… We’ll get cooking on it fast, that’s for sure.”

Still, there’s been no official word from Warner Bros that a sequel has been greenlit, and although the initial projections look good, we can’t rule out the bad word of mouth from critics damages Black Adam’s potential earnings.

If you want to know more about upcoming DCEU movies, we have guides to The Flash and Aquaman 2. If you prefer Marvel, we have an article ranking all the MCU movies.