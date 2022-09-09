Batgirl cancellation was “blown out of proportion”, says Warner Bros

So much has happened recently in the movie world that it’s easy to forget about the fact the Batgirl movie was cancelled among all the Don’t Worry Darling drama and Disney Plus Day excitement. But yes, the DCEU did indeed lose a superhero movie overnight, but Warner Bros bosses have now said the whole situation was “blown out of proportion.”

The controversial decision to pull the plug on a film which had reportedly cost the studio $90 million, and was nearly complete, was certainly an odd move. Not to mention the effect this will have had on the team of filmmakers and actors who put their heart and soul into bringing the DCEU movie to life.

The action movie was supposed to drop on the streaming service HBO Max, but that will no longer happen. According to Warner Bros Discovery bosses though, they made the right decision.

“To me, you know, it’s blown out of proportion a little bit, in terms of the attention externally,” said Warner CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels at the Bank of America Securities Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference (as reported by Variety). “The focus is, on a go-forward basis here, we’re spending more than ever in the history of the two legacy companies on content. We’re continuing to make significant investments — [but] we’ll make them differently.”

“Media likes to talk about media, I guess,” Wiedenfels added. “I don’t think it is unusual. We are a creative industry and one of the elements of creativity is that there is judgment and views on what the potential of what a certain piece of [intellectual property] might be.”

It’s all change on the Warner Bros DC slate too, with the Shazam 2 release date and Aquaman 2 release date both moving back into 2023. At present, the Black Adam release date is the only one not to change amid all the chaos.