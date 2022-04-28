Shazam 2 release date moves again

There’s been a lot of back and forth with the Shazam 2 release date. Originally, it was set for a June 2023 release, but now, with other DCEU films The Flash and Aquaman 2 both having their own release dates pushed back, Warner Bros decided to push the release date of the action movie forward to 16 December, 2022.

However, with CinemaCon bringing a slew of announcements around Avatar 2, the highly-anticipated fantasy movie directed by James Cameron, it looks like Warner Bros has rethought its approach. It was revealed recently that Avatar 2 would also be released on 16 December, putting the follow-up to the Oscar-winning animated movie in direct competition with Shazam 2.

In turn, Warner Bros has announced that they will be pushing back the release date for Shazam: Fury of the Gods once again, but don’t panic—it’s only by five days this time. The final release date for Shazam 2 (unless it’s changed again) is now set to be 21 December, 2022, just a few days before Christmas.

Now, the DCEU movie will be in direct competition with family movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

David F. Sandberg, the director of Shazam 2, took to Twitter to rib Cameron after the revised release date was announced. “You’re welcome Cameron!” he wrote. The director later added, “No need for thanks, The Abyss on 4K Blu-ray will be enough.”

Zachary Levi and Asher Angel will both be returning as Shazam/Billy Batson, along with Grace Fulton, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Faithe Herman, and Meagan Good among others. New cast members joining the sequel include Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu.

