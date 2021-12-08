Harley Quinn season 3 will have “continuation” of Poison Ivy romance, says Ron Funches

It looks like Gotham’s resident bad girls Harley and Poison Ivy are sticking together for the foreseeable future. Ron Funches, who voices King Shark in the DCEU spin-off Harley Quinn animated series, has teased that Harley and Ivy’s new romantic relationship will continue to flourish in the TV series’ next chapter, Harley Quinn season 3.

During the last DC FanDome, fans saw a brief glimpse of HBO Max’s Harley Quinn season 3 in a teaser reel. Following the events of season 2 of the series, which ended with Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Ivy (Lake Bell) confessing their feelings for one another, the clip showed the two enjoying their new romance among a sea of criminal activity and explosions. However, with enemies at every turn, the question is, how long will this new couple last? Well, according to Funches, Harley and Ivy are in it for the long haul.

In an interview with PopCulture, Funches shared his belief that we won’t see the couple break up in Harley Quinn season 3 when discussing what fans can expect from the next instalment of the adult animation.

“I think people really fell in love with it, and the fact of them getting together near the end of the season is a beautiful thing and just watching them grow together as a relationship, I think, is what you’re going to see a lot in the next season,” Funches explained. “Then [with] me, also killing people and biting them in half as a murdery shark man.”

ANIMATION TAKES FOREVER! In the meantime, enjoy my Season 3 teaser filled with gorgeous coloring book pages of me and Ives. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/72GBpPND3r — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) October 16, 2021

Funchess went on to discuss what he loves about voicing his character King Shark for the animated series. “I like yelling,” he said. “Getting the aggression out — it’s fun. It’s fun to just yell at people and just yell that you’re going to murder people in a little booth.”

Currently, there is no set release date for Harley Quinn season 3; however, the series is expected to drop on the streaming service HBO Max sometime in 2022. While we wait for updates on Gotham’s clown queen of mayhem, here is our guide to the Arrowverse.