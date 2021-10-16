DC FanDome: Harley Quinn season 3 trailer confirms Poison Ivy romance, 2022 release date

Harley Quinn is back for another season. The HBO Max animated series has its third season on the way, and a trailer was revealed during the DC FanDome livestream.

The TV series, which takes a more mature look at Harley Quinn, and the wider Bat-universe, has become one of the highlights in the greater DC franchise. Both 13-episode seasons thus far have been widely regarded for their humourous, slightly leftfield take on Gotham and its inhabitants, focussing more on character drama than superhero hijinks. Central to this is Harley herself, voiced by Kaley Cuoco, who’s more detached from the Joker than in previous iterations.

This trailer is very bare-bones, with Harley and King Shark talking about it’s all in progress at the moment. But at the end, we get Poison Ivy and Harley together, as if they’re on a date. At the end of season 2, Harley shared a kiss with Poison Ivy, adapting a long-beloved comics relationship that fans have been wanting for years. It looks like Harley Quinn season 3 is committing to the idea of the two Batman anti-heroes being together for the first time away from the pages of their respective comic books.

The trailer gives us a season 3 premiere window confirming a 2022 release date for the first episode. you can watch the segment below:

ANIMATION TAKES FOREVER! In the meantime, enjoy my Season 3 teaser filled with gorgeous coloring book pages of me and Ives. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/72GBpPND3r — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) October 16, 2021

Harley Quinn is developed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. The previous two seasons were made back-to-back, hence the longer gap for production.

With any luck, the time has only made the production better. Harley Quinn season 3 starts sometime 2022.