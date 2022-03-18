Harley Quinn season 3 casts Harvey Guillén as Nightwing

The clown queen of Gotham is gearing up to welcome a new member to her hit adult animated series. According to Deadline, Harvey Guillén of What We Do in the Shadows fame, has now been cast in Harley Quinn season 3, and is set to voice the part of Batman’s former sidekick-turned-vigilante, Nightwing.

Since 2020, following the release of Harley Quinn season 2, fans have been waiting anxiously on news about the newest instalment of the HBO Max TV series. Despite co-creator Patrick Schumacher recently teasing at SXSW that the newest addition to the animation series would be premiering soon, Harley Quinn season 3 doesn’t have a firm release date. However, thanks to the newest casting announcement, it appears that production for the show is undeniably moving along – full steam ahead.

Best known for his role as the human familiar, Guillermo, in the vampire TV series What We do in the Shadows, Guillén will be bringing his vocal talents to the role of the newest Hero to jump into Harley’s animated fray.

Although not much is known about the upcoming season, or what Nightwing’s part in the story will be, we can all assume that the character will undergo the same hilarious and satirical treatment as the rest of the DC heroes that have appeared on Harley Quinn so far.

Nightwing was first introduced in 1940 as Dick Grayson – also known as Batman’s first Robin. So far, it is unknown if Guillén will have a recurring role as Nightwing or will simply appear in a one-off episode, like Damian Wayne as Robin in season 1 of Harley Quinn. We will keep you posted as soon as we know more.

