What We Do in the Shadows season 4 release date, cast, trailer, and more

Based on the 2014 comedy movie by Clement and Taika Waititi, the mockumentary TV series What We Do in the Shadows has continually blown critics and vampire fans away since its 2019 release. Currently, every instalment of the show holds over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the last chapter, season 3, earning 100% and teasing us all with that enthralling cliffhanger. Needless to say, the thirst for more content is real, and anticipation is sky-high for news about What We Do in the Shadows season 4’s release date.

Set in modern-day Staten Island, a documentary crew follows a group of vampire roommates – Nadja, Laszlo, Nandor, and Colin – along with the now ex-familiar human Guillermo. As the cameras chase after the immortal crew, we witness the undead roomies constantly getting themselves into trouble, fighting to save their supernatural skins, and facing other members of the occult on the regular. In the last season of the series, we saw the gang lead the vampiric counsel, Colin’s energy vampire origins were exposed, and Nandor finally promised to turn Guillermo into a vampire. After that shocking ending, though, fans are now dying to know what’s next for America’s funniest spooks.

Luckily FX has confirmed that What We Do in the Shadows season 4 is on its way, so ahead of its premiere, we’ve gathered all the info for your TV watching convenience. From its release date, trailer, plot, cast, and more, we here at The Digital Fix have our stakes at the ready and have done some hunting of our own for everything you need to know before venturing back into the vampire underground of Staten Island.

What We Do in the Shadows season 4 release date: when is What We Do in the Shadows season 4 out?

We’ve got some good news and some bad news, vampire lovers. The good news is that What We Do in the Shadows season 4 is definitely on its way and is set for release in 2022. The bad news is that we don’t know exactly when in 2022 that will be.

FX originally announced that they had renewed the series for a fourth season before season 3 had even aired in 2021. But, despite season 3 now being out, no new information on a release date for the next chapter has been given yet. However, luckily we may get word on a release date sooner rather than later.

Harvey Guillén, who plays Guillermo in the series, revealed via Instagram that filming for What We Do in the Shadows season 4 has now officially wrapped. This basically means that the show is now in the final stages of production. With this in mind, it makes sense that fans can expect to see a trailer and firm release date announced soon. Be sure to check in on this page regularly as we keep you posted on any updates.

What We Do in the Shadows season 4 trailer: Is there a trailer for What We Do in the Shadows season 4?

Unfortunately, there isn’t any trailer for What We Do in the Shadows season 4 for fans to sink their teeth into just yet. However, considering that filming has wrapped, it is likely that a trailer will drop soon. We will be sure to keep our eyes peeled for any sneaky teaser drops.

What We Do in the Shadows season 4 plot: What happens in What We Do in the Shadows season 4?

Although we don’t have an official synopsis for What We Do in the Shadows season 4, thanks to cast and crew interviews, as well as the shocking ending of season 3, we can already paint a pretty clear picture of what its plot will look like.

At the end of season 3, we saw the gang go their separate ways. Laszlo and Nadja were heading to England, while Nandor and Guillermo were set to travel the world. However, we were left on a cliffhanger when Laszlo trapped Guillermo in his coffin and sent the two off to England while he stayed behind in Staten Island. Where energy vampires come from – the big question of season 3 – was answered, as Laszlo chose to stay in America to care for a newly emerged baby Colin, who we all assumed to be dead.

So yeah, Guillermo and Nadja are off to England, Nandor is waiting alone at the train station, and Laszlo and baby Colin are in Staten Island. Season 4 will likely see Nadja fuming with anger because Laszlo left her alone. Guillermo will probably be desperate to get back to his master – who is also likely fuming without his faithful companion (it looks like Guillermo’s vampiric dreams have been dashed yet again).

There is also the case of more energy vampire questions. In season 3, Colin was obsessed with finding out where he came from; however, before he got a firm answer, he reached his expiration date and died. But newly formed baby Colin offers tons of potential lore and funny antics to look forward to.

Besides our main gang, the new chapter in the series will also introduce Guillermo’s family. In an interview with Deadline, Paul Simms – an executive producer of the show – confirmed that we’ll get a better look at Nandor’s familiar’s relatives and his Van Helsing vampire hunter heritage.

“In Season 4, episode 4, you’re going to meet all of Guillermo’s family in a way that makes him very anxious. We’ll learn that if he has Van Helsing DNA, then so does the rest of his family even though they might not realise it themselves,” Simms said. “We’ll also learn in Season 4 that Guillermo is feeling the effects of having dedicated ten years of his life to these vampires and neglecting his family and his responsibilities to them and how he tries to make amends for that.”

Along with these storylines, season 4 will also introduce us to more supernatural beings that we haven’t met before. At New York Comic Con, Simms teased that in the series’ next chapter, “there is an episode that we will be shooting in Season 4 that Yana [Gorskaya]’s directing, that is probably the most ambitious episode we’ve done as far as seeing the other creatures of the supernatural world.”

No hints about what these supernatural beings are have been shared just yet. So far, we’ve seen werewolves, sirens, zombies, ghosts, gargoyles, witches, and Babadooks appear in What We do in the Shadows – we are curious to see what new nightmarish ghouls will be taking the spotlight next.

What We Do in the Shadows season 4 cast: who is in What We Do in the Shadows season 4?

It should be no surprise that our central Staten island crew are all returning for the new season. Natasia Demetriou will be returning to play Nadja, and Matt Berry is coming back to portray her husband, Laszlo. Kayvan Novak will be reprising his role as Nandor, and Harvey Guillén is returning as Nandor’s ex-familiar turned vampire hunting bodyguard Guillermo. Even Mark Proksch is returning for What We Do in the Shadows season 4 to take on the part of the newly babied Colin.

Mark Proksch’s return brings up the big question ‘how quickly do energy vampires grow up?’ Will we see him as an adult again, or will there be a baby vampire with Proksch’s voice crawling around our screens soon? In an interview with Deadline, Proksch teased that a lot of his work on filming this season “will be done separately on green screen and other effects”. So, as you can guess, we are curious to see how the actor will be reprising his role in season 4.

Here is the list of the confirmed cast of What We Do in the Shadows season 4:

Natasia Demetriou (as Nadja)

Matt Berry (as Lazlo)

Kayvan Novak (as Nandor)

Harvey Guillén (as Guillermo)

Mark Proksch (as Colin)

Currently, we are still waiting on news on who will be playing Guillermo’s new family members. There is also no hints as to who the new season’s big star cameos will be.

In past seasons of What We Do in the Shadows, we have seen Star Wars’ Mark Hamill, Tilda Swinton of MCU fame, and Blade actor Donal Logue make an appearance. It’s safe to say that another A-list actor will be swinging by the series for some undead fun. We will keep you posted as soon as we hear any more cast updates.

Where can I watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4?

Since What We Do in the Shadows is an FX property, the show will likely be available to view on the streaming service Hulu once it is released in the US. UK viewers can expect the new instalment to follow the same distribution plan as season 3 and be available on BBC iPlayer.

However, these platforms haven’t been confirmed just yet and are purely educated guesses. Be sure to bookmark this page as we update it as more details come in. In the meantime, all three seasons of What We Do in the Shadows is available to watch on Hulu in the US, and the first two seasons are up on Disney Plus for all our UK readers while season 3 is out on BBC iPlayer.

And there you have it, everything we know about What We Do in the Shadows season 4.