Dark Winds season 3 release date speculation, cast, plot, and news

What is the Dark Winds season 3 release date, and what else do we know about the return of the crime series? The second season of Dark Winds might have only just finished, but we’re already looking ahead to season 3 and a potential release date because we’re absolutely obsessed with the series.

Seriously, since premiering in 2022, Dark Winds has been a total hidden gem, and the show is secretly one of the best TV series around right now for anyone interested in the crime drama genre. Largely based on the Leaphorn and Chee novels, it follows two Navajo police officers investigating crimes in the 1970s, and it’s the perfect treat if you’re after a new gritty, Western-adjacent series.

With season 2 being every bit as successful as the first, Dark Winds has been a huge hit with audiences and critics alike. And we’re here to tell you that if you haven’t seen it yet, you’re really missing out. But, if you’re reading this, you’re bound to have watched the first two seasons, and like us, you want more. To scratch that itch, we’ve put together everything we know about the Dark Winds season 3 release date, cast, plot, and much more.

Dark Winds season 3 release date speculation

Dark Winds season 3 is confirmed to arrive in 2025, and the series will most likely begin its run between June and July.

Late-Spring early-Summer seems to suit the Dark Winds release schedule, and this is when the first two seasons of the show have both dropped. As for the year, we know that Dark Winds is arriving in 2025 because this was confirmed by AMC when it announced that Dark Winds had been renewed for another season on September 19, 2023.

Unfortunately, the 2025 release date means that fans will have their longest wait yet between seasons. However, we’re absolutely certain our patience will be rewarded with another brilliant season from one of the best drama series on TV.

Who is in the Dark Winds season 3 cast?

There are some names we know will certainly be back for season 3, like Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten, as Joe Leaphorn, Jim Chee, and Bernadette Manuelito, respectively.

That central trio is going to be back no matter what, as will Deanna Allison as Emma Leaphorn. However, with no officially confirmed names for the Dark Winds season 3 cast, it’s much harder to figure out which of the supporting characters will be back for another trip.

Could guest stars from season 2, like Star Trek veteran Jeri Ryan, be back once again? She seemed to leave the town for good, but the plot could bring her back into the fold.

Similarly, there’s Elva Guerra as Sally Growing Thunder. She also left town to raise her baby as an independent mother, and it looks like she’s departed the show for good. Meanwhile, season 2 newcomer Nicholas Logan, who starred as Colton Wolf, certainly won’t be back following on from the death of his character.

So, while we’re confident about a few names when it comes to the supporting cast, we’re just going to have to wait for official announcements. Those announcements should confirm some new characters, too.

Here’s the Dark Winds season 3 cast list so far:

Zahn McClarnon as Joe Leaphorn

Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee

Jessica Matten as Bernadette Manuelito

Deanna Allison as Emma Leaphorn

What will happen in the Dark Winds season 3 plot?

The biggest change that Dark Winds season 3 will need to explore is how Bernadette adapts to her new job as a border patrol officer and what challenges she faces. If we were to guess, some criminal mystery will see her reconnect with Leaphorn and Chee, and the trio will have to work together again in order to untangle the latest dark dilemma.

We also have a steer on the plot from the Leaphorn and Chee novels. The first two seasons were each an adaptation of the novels Listening Woman and People of Darkness, respectively. The next book in the series is titled The Dark Wind (the inspiration for the name of the series) and follows Jim Chee’s investigation of a drug-smuggling plane crash.

That could be brought in as a primary plot point, or the team behind the series might instead look to another of the novels for story inspiration. For now, if you’re desperate to try and figure out what’s coming next, you’ll have to dig into the novels for yourself.

Is there a trailer for Dark Winds season 3?

There’s no trailer yet for Dark Winds season 3, and there won’t be one until 2025, the year of its release.

Prior to that, though, some first images (and plenty of new information) should start to be released as the third season films. In the meantime, rewatch the trailer for season 2 to recapture some of those thrills.

Where can I watch Dark Winds season 3?

Up until now, Dark Winds has aired on AMC and can also be found on the streaming service AMC Plus.

Season 3 will be the same. So be sure to head there for all the latest on the series. In the meantime, there are plenty of other shows for you to watch right now. On Netflix, there is Top Boy, and on Amazon Prime, you can watch The Killing for more thriller series picks.

How many episodes will be in Dark Winds season 3?

Like the first two seasons, we’re expecting Dark Winds season 3 to be made up of a solid six episodes unless we hear otherwise.

This has become the norm for the show, and it really suits it. That’s everything we know about Dark Winds season 3 so far. But, as more info releases, we’ll be back with some big updates to keep you up to date.

Until then, if you want more Western-inspired fun, see what’s going on with Yellowstone season 5 part 2, and check out our picks for the best Westerns of all time. Or, swap to the land of film and see all the new movies that are coming out this year, as well as the status of Kevin Costner’s Horizon release date.