One of our most anticipated anime movies gets summer release date

On Tuesday afternoon, Sony announced release dates for a number of new movies, including horror movie They Listen, kids movie Harold and the Purple Crayon, and an upcoming anime movie we’re super excited about.

Following up on one of the best thriller series on Crunchyroll, this dark, seedy crime story has the potential to be one of the best anime movies of the year.

Psycho-Pass: Providence now has a US release date after premiering on May 12, 2023, in Japan.

The mature anime film will land on July 14, 2023. Most of Sony’s announcements had projects moved back to 2024, but luckily there won’t be that long of a wait for Providence.

The Psycho-Pass movie will contend with Tom Cruise at the box office, as the Mission Impossible 7 release date comes shortly beforehand. A little counter-programming never hurt anybody, in fact, it may prove useful for Psycho-Pass’ limited release.

Anime films have enjoyed growing returns in ticket sales over the past years, with some projects (Demon Slayer) even making impressive money during the COVID-19 pandemic.

