Cruel Summer season 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, and more

When is the Cruel Summer season 2 release date? Executive produced by Jessica Biel, teen drama Cruel Summer season 1 debuted in 2021 on Freeform and quickly became the biggest series debut ever for the cable channel. Unsurprisingly then, viewers are eager for more, and thankfully there’s more to come.

There’s a lot to unpack in Cruel Summer season 2, and that’s not just down to showrunner Bert V. Royal leaving the show. Whilst season 1 followed two teen girls in the ’90s as they navigated their lives whilst faced with a kidnapping, life-changing deceit, and an explosive finale, season 2 heads off in a new direction to be told in a whole different period.

It’s not just the showrunner that will be changing this time around, but a lot of the season 1 cast will also not be returning. That’s because Cruel Summer season 2 has a whole new cast, plot, and release date in mind. But one thing’s for certain, there is a season 2 on the way, and we’ve put together everything you need to know about this hot summer thriller as we head to the Pacific Southwest.

Cruel Summer season 2 release date speculation

Freeform president Tara Duncan revealed Cruel Summer had been renewed for season 2 before the first season’s finale back in June 2021. Speaking at the time, Duncan said it was “an easy decision” given that, according to Deadline, the show had become the network’s most-watched series ever.

Whilst we know it’s coming, we don’t have a release date just yet. In terms of speculation, though, we do know that filming commenced for the cast and crew in April 2022.

Season 1 hit the streaming platform in April 2021, and with filming only commencing in that month of the following year, it’s a little way off, but it looks like we’re still going to see a 2022 release date with the official Twitter account posting a clip of a VHS labelled “Season 2 coming 2022”.

Cruel Summer season 2 trailer speculation

Since filming commenced in April 2022, we don’t have a trailer to share with you just yet but be sure to check back periodically for updates on Cruel Summer season 2.

Season 1’s official trailer dropped a couple of months before the show premiered, so we’ll speculate that we can expect the same this time around.

Cruel Summer season 2 plot

In terms of timeline, the official word from Freeform is that whilst season 1 was focused on three summers over 1993, 1994, and 1995, season 2 will be looking ahead to 1999, 2000, and 2001. Bringing Cruel Summer into the noughties.

And according to a press release, Cruel Summer season 2 will return as an anthology series “set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest,” meaning a whole new location.

This time around, the show will be focusing on the new timeline centred around Y2K, which will focus on the friendship between Megan, Isabella, and Megan’s best friend Luke, creating a complicated love triangle as well as a “mystery that would impact all their lives going forward”.

That means three brand-new characters for the show, and we’ll talk about the casting behind them below. But, for now, the creators are hinting at a “tragic turn”, high expectations from a powerful father, and a hidden secret about Isabella’s arrival in town all to come and captivate viewers for Cruel Summer season 2.

Cruel Summer season 2 cast

As well as a brand new timeline and setting for Cruel Summer season 2 leaving Skyline in the past, the new season will also have brand-new cast members.

It’s not currently clear whether we’ll see any returning roles from the previous season. Still, given we’re in a new town and year with a whole new story, we can speculate that Cruel Summer season 2 will be focusing on the new cast members listed below:

Sadie Stanley as Megan Landry (Kim Possible)

Lexi Underwood as Isabella (Little Fires Everywhere)

Griffin Gluck as Luke Chambers (Tall Girl)

KaDee Strickland as Debbie (Private Practice)

Sean Blakemore as Sheriff Myer (General Hospital)

Paul Adelstein as Steve Chambers (Prison Break)

Lisa Yamada as Parker (Little Fires Everywhere)

That’s all we know so far about Cruel Summer season 2, but we’ll be sure to keep this guide updated as and when we hear more. At least, for now, we know the cast and crew are back filming, and we won’t have to wait until 2023 to see the return of this popular teen thriller series. At least we know the dial-up connection will be a little better in 2000.

You can catch up on Cruel Summer season 1 on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Freeform in the US.