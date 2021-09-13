The Queen’s Gambit, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and WandaVision lead Creative Arts Emmys 2021 winners

The Creative Arts Emmys have concluded for another year, and The Queen’s Gambit, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Bo Burnham’s are among some of the big winners. The two-night ceremony celebrated technical achievement in TV series, and brings us closer to the Emmys themselves later in September.

Across three events held over two days, the Creative Arts Emmys give out awards in creative and technical achievement, honouring the likes of costume design, animation, and guest appearances on various shows. Streaming services dominated nominations, with Netflix TV series drawing a total of 34 nods, Disney Plus receiving ten, and HBO Max taking seven.

Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit took home the most statues, scoring nine, then Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian and Saturday Night Live each got seven. Marvel Cinematic Universe miniseries WandaVision took three, including Original Music and Lyrics for ‘Agatha All Along’, and RuPaul’s Drag Race received four, with RuPaul Charles himself getting Best Host for a Reality or Competition Program, his sixth consecutive win in the category. RuPaul’s Drag Race is now expected to win big at the main Emmys later this month, its fourth year running away with the reality and competition program categories.

The full list of Creative Arts Emmys 2021 winners:

Casting for a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso – Apple TV Plus

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Saturday Night Live, Host: Dave Chappelle – NBC

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Saturday Night Live, Host: Maya Rudolph – NBC

Writing for a Variety Special

Bo Burnham: Inside – Netflix

Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

Saturday Night Live, Host: Maya Randolph – NBC

Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

David Byrne’s American Utopia – HBO

Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up With The Taylors – Facebook Watch

Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Mapleworth Murders – Quibi

Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series – Apple TV

Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

The Mandalorian – Disney Plus

Choreography for Scripted Programming

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square – Netflix

Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

Dancing With The Stars – ABC/BBC

Casting for a Drama Series

The Crown – Netflix

Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix

Original Main Title Theme Music

The Flight Attendant – HBO Max

Commercial

You Can’t Stop Us – Nike

Directing for a Variety Series

Saturday Night Live, Host: Dave Chapelle – NBC

Directing for a Variety Special

Bo Burnham: Inside – Netflix

Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Star Trek: Discovery, ‘Su’kal’ – Paramount Plus

Stunt Coordination

The Mandalorian – Disney Plus

Stunt Performance

The Mandalorian, ‘Chapter 16: The Rescue’ – Disney Plus

Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special

Hamilton – Disney Plus

Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, ‘Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020’ – HBO

Original Music and Lyrics

WandaVision, ‘Breaking The Fourth Wall’, Song: ‘Agatha All Along’ – Disney Plus

Music Direction

Bo Burnham: Inside – Netflix

Music Supervision

I May Destroy You, ‘Ego Death’ – HBO

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

The Crown, Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II – Netflix

Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

The Queen’s Gambit, ‘End Game’ – Netflix

Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Mandalorian, ‘Chapter 16: The Rescue’ – Disney Plus

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Lovecraft Country, ‘Whitey’s On The Moon’ – HBO

Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square – Netflix

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – VH1

Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man – YouTube

Structured Reality Program

Queer Eye – Netflix

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

76 Days: Pluto – MTV

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Secrets Of The Whales – Disney Plus

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Boys State – Apple TV Plus

Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Life Below Zero, ‘The Other Side’ – National Geographic, BBC Studios

Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race, ‘Condragulations’ – VH1

Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart – HBO

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, ‘Plague of Madness’ – Adult Swim

Love, Death + Robots, ‘Ice’ – Netflix

Love, Death + Robots, ‘All Through the House’ – Netflix

Love, Death + Robots, ‘Automated Customer Service’ – Netflix

The Simpsons, ‘Wad Goals’ – Fox

Short Form Animated Program

Love, Death + Robots, ‘Ice’ – Netflix

Host for a Reality or Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul – VH1

Cinematography for a Reality Program

Life Below Zero- National Geographic

Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet – Netflix

Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet – Netflix

Directing for a Reality Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race, ‘Gettin’ Lucky’ – VH1

Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Dick Johnson Is Dead – Netflix

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy – CNN

Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet – Netflix

Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

The Social Dilemma – Netflix

Animated Program

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, ‘Plague Of Madness’ – Adult Swim

Narrator

Lincoln: Divided We Stan, ‘The Dogs Of War’ – CNN

Writing for a Nonfiction Program

The Social Dilemma – Netflix

Casting for a Reality Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race – VH1

Character Voice-Over Performance

Big Mouth, ‘A Very Special 9/11 Episode’ – Netflix

Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

WandaVision, ‘Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience’ – Disney Plus

Picture Editing for Variety Programming

A Black Lady Sketch Show, ‘Sister, May I Call You Oshun?’ – HBO

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Lovecraft Country, ‘Sundown’ – HBO

Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

The Queen’s Gambit, ‘End Game’ – Netflix

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Love, Death + Robots, ‘Snow in the Desert’ – Netflix

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Mandalorian, ‘Chapter 13: The Jedi’ – Disney Plus

Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Queen’s Gambit, ‘End Game’ – Netflix

Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

The Conners, ‘Jeopardé, Sobrieté And Infidelité’ – ABC

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

The Crown, ‘Fairytale’ – Netflix

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso, ‘The Hope That Kills You’ – Apple TV Plus

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Queen’s Gambit, ‘Exchanges’ – Netflix

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

The Mandalorian, ‘Chapter 15: The Believer’ – Disney Plus

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Ted Lasso, ‘The Hope That Kills You’ – Apple TV Plus

Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

David Byrne’s American Utopia – HBO

Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

Black Is King – Disney Plus

The Masked Singer, ‘Super 8 – The Plot Chickens! Part 2’ – Fox

Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular – IFC

Contemporary Costumes

Pose, ‘Series Finale’ – FX Networks

Period Costumes

The Queen’s Gambit, ‘End Game’ – Netflix

Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

Country Comfort, ‘Crazy’ – Netflix

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

The Crown, ‘Fairytale’ – Netflix

Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Queen’s Gambit, ‘End Game’ – Netflix

Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

WandaVision – Disney Plus

Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix

Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Mare Of Easttown – HBO

Production Design for a Variety Special

The Oscars – ABC

Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

Saturday Night Live, Host: Kristen Wiig – NBC

Prosthetic Makeup

The Mandalorian, ‘Chapter 13: The Jedi’ – DisneyPlus

Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

Saturday Night Live, Host: Elon Musk – NBC

Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Pose, ‘Series Finale’ – FX Networks

Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The Queen’s Gambit, ‘Adjournment’ – Netflix

Interactive Program

Space Explorers: The ISS Experience – Oculus

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming

For All Mankind: Time Capsule – Apple TV Plus

Outstanding Motion Design

Calls – Apple TV Plus

Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

Saturday Night Live, Host: Maya Rudolph – NBC

Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Bridgerton, ‘Art Of The Swoon’ – Netflix

Contemporary Hairstyling

Pose, ‘Series Finale’ – FX Networks

Main Title Design

The Good Lord Bird – Showtime

The final ceremony is due to take place September 19.