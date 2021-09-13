The Queen’s Gambit, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and WandaVision lead Creative Arts Emmys 2021 winners

The Creative Arts Emmys have concluded for another year, and The Queen’s Gambit, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Bo Burnham’s are among some of the big winners. The two-night ceremony celebrated technical achievement in TV series, and brings us closer to the Emmys themselves later in September.
Across three events held over two days, the Creative Arts Emmys give out awards in creative and technical achievement, honouring the likes of costume design, animation, and guest appearances on various shows. Streaming services dominated nominations, with Netflix TV series drawing a total of 34 nods, Disney Plus receiving ten, and HBO Max taking seven.
Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit took home the most statues, scoring nine, then Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian and Saturday Night Live each got seven. Marvel Cinematic Universe miniseries WandaVision took three, including Original Music and Lyrics for ‘Agatha All Along’, and RuPaul’s Drag Race received four, with RuPaul Charles himself getting Best Host for a Reality or Competition Program, his sixth consecutive win in the category. RuPaul’s Drag Race is now expected to win big at the main Emmys later this month, its fourth year running away with the reality and competition program categories.
The full list of Creative Arts Emmys 2021 winners:
Casting for a Comedy Series
Ted Lasso – Apple TV Plus
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Saturday Night Live, Host: Dave Chappelle – NBC
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Saturday Night Live, Host: Maya Rudolph – NBC
Writing for a Variety Special
Bo Burnham: Inside – Netflix
Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Saturday Night Live, Host: Maya Randolph – NBC
Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
David Byrne’s American Utopia – HBO
Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up With The Taylors – Facebook Watch
Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Mapleworth Murders – Quibi
Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series – Apple TV
Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
The Mandalorian – Disney Plus
Choreography for Scripted Programming
Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square – Netflix
Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
Dancing With The Stars – ABC/BBC
Casting for a Drama Series
The Crown – Netflix
Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix
Original Main Title Theme Music
The Flight Attendant – HBO Max
Commercial
You Can’t Stop Us – Nike
Directing for a Variety Series
Saturday Night Live, Host: Dave Chapelle – NBC
Directing for a Variety Special
Bo Burnham: Inside – Netflix
Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Star Trek: Discovery, ‘Su’kal’ – Paramount Plus
Stunt Coordination
The Mandalorian – Disney Plus
Stunt Performance
The Mandalorian, ‘Chapter 16: The Rescue’ – Disney Plus
Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special
Hamilton – Disney Plus
Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, ‘Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020’ – HBO
Original Music and Lyrics
WandaVision, ‘Breaking The Fourth Wall’, Song: ‘Agatha All Along’ – Disney Plus
Music Direction
Bo Burnham: Inside – Netflix
Music Supervision
I May Destroy You, ‘Ego Death’ – HBO
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
The Crown, Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II – Netflix
Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
The Queen’s Gambit, ‘End Game’ – Netflix
Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
The Mandalorian, ‘Chapter 16: The Rescue’ – Disney Plus
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Lovecraft Country, ‘Whitey’s On The Moon’ – HBO
Television Movie
Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square – Netflix
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – VH1
Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man – YouTube
Structured Reality Program
Queer Eye – Netflix
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
76 Days: Pluto – MTV
Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Secrets Of The Whales – Disney Plus
Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Boys State – Apple TV Plus
Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
Life Below Zero, ‘The Other Side’ – National Geographic, BBC Studios
Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race, ‘Condragulations’ – VH1
Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart – HBO
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, ‘Plague of Madness’ – Adult Swim
Love, Death + Robots, ‘Ice’ – Netflix
Love, Death + Robots, ‘All Through the House’ – Netflix
Love, Death + Robots, ‘Automated Customer Service’ – Netflix
The Simpsons, ‘Wad Goals’ – Fox
Short Form Animated Program
Love, Death + Robots, ‘Ice’ – Netflix
Host for a Reality or Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul – VH1
Cinematography for a Reality Program
Life Below Zero- National Geographic
Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet – Netflix
Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet – Netflix
Directing for a Reality Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race, ‘Gettin’ Lucky’ – VH1
Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Dick Johnson Is Dead – Netflix
Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy – CNN
Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet – Netflix
Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
The Social Dilemma – Netflix
Animated Program
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, ‘Plague Of Madness’ – Adult Swim
Narrator
Lincoln: Divided We Stan, ‘The Dogs Of War’ – CNN
Writing for a Nonfiction Program
The Social Dilemma – Netflix
Casting for a Reality Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race – VH1
Character Voice-Over Performance
Big Mouth, ‘A Very Special 9/11 Episode’ – Netflix
Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
WandaVision, ‘Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience’ – Disney Plus
Picture Editing for Variety Programming
A Black Lady Sketch Show, ‘Sister, May I Call You Oshun?’ – HBO
Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Lovecraft Country, ‘Sundown’ – HBO
Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
The Queen’s Gambit, ‘End Game’ – Netflix
Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Love, Death + Robots, ‘Snow in the Desert’ – Netflix
Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Mandalorian, ‘Chapter 13: The Jedi’ – Disney Plus
Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Queen’s Gambit, ‘End Game’ – Netflix
Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
The Conners, ‘Jeopardé, Sobrieté And Infidelité’ – ABC
Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
The Crown, ‘Fairytale’ – Netflix
Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Ted Lasso, ‘The Hope That Kills You’ – Apple TV Plus
Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Queen’s Gambit, ‘Exchanges’ – Netflix
Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
The Mandalorian, ‘Chapter 15: The Believer’ – Disney Plus
Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Ted Lasso, ‘The Hope That Kills You’ – Apple TV Plus
Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
David Byrne’s American Utopia – HBO
Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
Black Is King – Disney Plus
The Masked Singer, ‘Super 8 – The Plot Chickens! Part 2’ – Fox
Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular – IFC
Contemporary Costumes
Pose, ‘Series Finale’ – FX Networks
Period Costumes
The Queen’s Gambit, ‘End Game’ – Netflix
Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
Country Comfort, ‘Crazy’ – Netflix
Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
The Crown, ‘Fairytale’ – Netflix
Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Queen’s Gambit, ‘End Game’ – Netflix
Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
WandaVision – Disney Plus
Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix
Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Mare Of Easttown – HBO
Production Design for a Variety Special
The Oscars – ABC
Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series
Saturday Night Live, Host: Kristen Wiig – NBC
Prosthetic Makeup
The Mandalorian, ‘Chapter 13: The Jedi’ – DisneyPlus
Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)
Saturday Night Live, Host: Elon Musk – NBC
Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Pose, ‘Series Finale’ – FX Networks
Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
The Queen’s Gambit, ‘Adjournment’ – Netflix
Interactive Program
Space Explorers: The ISS Experience – Oculus
Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming
For All Mankind: Time Capsule – Apple TV Plus
Outstanding Motion Design
Calls – Apple TV Plus
Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
Saturday Night Live, Host: Maya Rudolph – NBC
Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Bridgerton, ‘Art Of The Swoon’ – Netflix
Contemporary Hairstyling
Pose, ‘Series Finale’ – FX Networks
Main Title Design
The Good Lord Bird – Showtime
The final ceremony is due to take place September 19.
