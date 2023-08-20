Coraline 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news

What is the Coraline 2 release date? There’s nothing wrong with scaring children. Few films in recent memory have made that point as clearly and beautifully as Coraline, which brought the stop-motion artistry of upstart studio Laika to the world.

Coraline is a dark tale of a manipulative fantasy world, in which the titular young girl finds herself in a parallel dimension in which copies of her parents give her everything she wants. Needless to say, things get horrific in a hurry. Directed by stop-motion maestro Henry Selick, it was one of the best animated movies of the 2000s and stands among the best fantasy movies ever made.

This adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s twisted story is recognized as one of the best movies of its type, so surely we’ll be talking about new movies for Coraline very soon? Well, more than a decade later, we’re still waiting for a Coraline 2 release date to emerge. Here’s everything we know about Coraline 2 so far.

Coraline 2 release date speculation

We’re not holding out hope for Coraline 2 to be released before 2030. These movies take a long time and there isn’t even a firm idea yet, as far as we know.

All involved with Coraline have been a bit resistent to the clamor for a sequel, with everyone determined to hold out until the right story comes along. Laika CEO Travis Knight has unequivocally stated that he doesn’t want to make sequels at all, while director Henry Selick told ScreenRant that “if there’s a good story, it might be worth doing”.

If Coraline 2 is announced, we’ll still have to wait a while. Laika’s meticulous stop-motion style means that it will be years before production is completed. With the studio’s next film, Wildwood, due in 2025, Coraline 2 is a long way away.

Who’s in the Coraline 2 cast?

Dakota Fanning certainly could return to lead the Coraline 2 cast, reprising her voice role as the title character.

Fanning was brilliant as the voice of Coraline last time around and we’d expect the family focus of the story to remain in place for the sequel. That means it’s likely that Teri Hatcher and John Hodgman will be back as Coraline’s parents, as well as their button-eyed counterparts in the Other World.

Robert Bailey Jr. could also be back as Coraline’s new friend Wybie, who played a big role in the first movie. Of course, there will be plenty of new additions to the Coraline 2 cast as well.

The possible Coraline 2 cast list:

Dakota Fanning as Coraline Jones

Teri Hatcher as Mel Jones

John Hodgman as Charlie Jones

Robert Bailey Jr. as Wybie

What will Coraline 2 be about?

We’re none the wiser as to what the Coraline 2 plot could be, but we’d expect a return to the Other World and another clash with the terrifying Beldam.

Neil Gaiman’s original story for Coraline doesn’t have a sequel in book form, so we can’t take any clues from that. Gaiman said in a tweet back in 2021 that he’s “waiting for a Coraline story that’s as good as or better than Coraline” before he even considers it.

The joy of Coraline is exploring the darkness of the Other World, though maybe there will be an entirely different parallel dimension for the character to visit.

Either way, we expect that the manipulative Beldam – one of the best movie villains of the 2000s – will show up to cause some havoc for our hero.

Is there a Coraline 2 trailer?

The movie isn’t official just yet, so there will be years to wait before we can take a look at a Coraline 2 trailer.

As for now, though, it’s well worth enjoying this behind-the-scenes look at the intricate artistry that allowed Laika to bring Coraline to the big screen. It’s truly spectacular.

Where can I watch Coraline 2?

We’d expect Coraline 2 to be a cinema-only release to begin with, just like the first movie was back in 2009.

That’s everything we know about Coraline 2 for now, but it’s well worth a look back in time with our how to watch Coraline guide. You can also answer the tricky question of the Coraline age rating and find out if there’s a Coraline true story behind the dark genius of the movie. Or for more Gaiman, check out our Good Omens season 2 review and learn why Gaiman thinks Netflix got this part of The Sandman wrong.

We’ve looked ahead to some of the best family movies on the way in the near future, including the Inside Out 2 release date and the Paddington 3 release date.