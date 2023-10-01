Community movie release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news

What is the Community movie release date, and what other details do we know so far about the upcoming comedy? Six seasons and a movie! Yes, the prophecy really is coming true, after years of speculation.

With a cult following of enthusiastic fans, Community still stands as one of the best comedy series of recent decades. Created by Rick and Morty’s Dan Harmon, it began in 2009 and ran for 110 episodes, during which time it cemented itself among the best TV series of the era.

Ever since Community ended with its sixth season back in 2015, speculation has been rampant about some sort of revival, or reboot. In 2022 something even better was announced: a follow-up movie. Now, we look ahead to the Community movie release date, and explore further details about the cast, plot, and so much more about one of the new movies we just can’t wait to see.

Community movie release date speculation

Initially, the Community movie was broadly scheduled to be released in late 2023. However, that’s now off the cards and late 2024 appears to be a much more realistic approximation. There are lots of factors which contribute to that and reasons for the delay, so let’s get into them.

Firstly, the Community movie’s initial production schedule would have seen filming take place across mid-2023 and into the Summer, with a release being eyed before the end of the year. However, just as filming was about to begin, the Hollywood strikes began which shut everything down. Excitingly, the 2023 Writers Strike has now come to an end though and things are looking positive for the resolution of the Actors Strike too.

We also know that, with scripts being completed, filming will be ready to begin as soon as the SAG-AFTRA strike does end. That means filming could begin on the Community movie as soon as early 2024, putting a late 2024 release date firmly within the realms of possibility.

Who is in the Community movie cast?

While no official details have been announced about who will be returning for the Community cast, and what new faces we might expect, many actors from the series have confirmed their involvement themselves, and it’s more than reasonable to expect all the main players from the series to be back in some form.

Namely, Joel McHale is definitely returning (of course he is!) and has also confirmed the involvement of Ken Jeong too, in some capacity. Similarly, even with his new-found superstardom, Donald Glover will return too and explained as much in an interview with GQ when he said “We’re supposed to be shooting it soon.” That should help to make up for his absence from season 6.

The only real name that fans can say for certain who won’t be returning in any form is Chevy Chase. The actor was dropped from the series in season 4, and has since criticized the production of the series and creator Dan Harmon.

The expected Community cast list:

Joel McHale as Jeff Winger

Donald Glover as Troy Barnes

Gillian Jacobs as Britta Perry

Danny Pudi as Abed Nadir

Yvette Nicole Brown as Shirley Bennett

Alison Brie as Annie Edison

Ken Jeong as Ben Chang

Jim Rash as Dean Craig Pelton

What will happen in the Community movie plot?

We’re expecting that the plot of the Community movie will focus on drawing a close to the story of all the characters and their various arcs, ending their time at Community College once and for all with a class reunion.

We’d also anticipate the plot to, somehow, incorporate the passage of time into the story, touching on the increased age of the characters and how it might have changed them and their situations. How has this impacted their relationships, happiness, and success (or, lack of)?

As for the exact mechanics of the plot, because this is Community, it could literally go anywhere or focus on anything. The show thrived on being weird and unexpected, carving this out as its niche.

That means trying to predict what the story will be is really pretty much impossible. Will there be paintball? Probably. Will there be stop-motion animation? Maybe. Anything could happen.

Is there a Community movie trailer?

There’s no trailer for the Community movie yet because the movie hasn’t even begun filming.

When filming does begin though we can expect first-look images to begin to drop showing the cast members in their old roles, and then a trailer won’t be too far away. In the meantime, why not re-watch some of the show’s most iconic moments? Go on, treat yourself:

Where can I watch the Community movie?

The Community movie is being made to release on NBC’s streaming service Peacock. No details have been confirmed just yet as to whether there’ll also be a theatrical release for the movie, but for now, it’ll be just like the old days of Community, watching it on your TV from the comfort of your own sofa (probably with pizza and drinks to hand).

That’s everything we know about the Community movie so far, and we’re quietly hoping it’ll become one of the best comedy movies of its year. For more sitcom faves, find out why Kelsey Grammer wanted to “kill” Frasier after Cheers.

