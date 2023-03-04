Colin Farrell reacts to Ariana DeBose doing the thing

Colin Farrell had the good (or bad, depending on your perspective) luck of watching Ariana DeBose perform live at the recent BAFTAs, where she famously sung her “Angela Bassett did the thing” rap, and now he’s shared his reaction to it all.

There was one question on everyone’s lips after the BAFTAs: what did Angela Bassett do? The answer to that, at least according to Ariana DeBose, is of course: the thing! She did the thing!

Confused? You have to watch it for yourself, really, but let’s just say DeBose performed at the BAFTAs and the – well – intensity of her performance ensured that it went viral.

Now, Colin Farrell has shared his reaction to it all. The actor, who was in attendance on the night and was nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in new movie Banshees of Inisherin, spoke to IndieWire, saying, “Listen, Ariana DeBose came and did her thing at the BAFTAs, and people got a bit mean online, and all that shit. I was bopping away.

“I’m the only dude, like an asshole, fucking bopping away, tapping me knees, or me hands. I’m just trying to have fun with this.” Farrell is right, and if you watch the audience’s reaction on the night it’s all noticeably still, despite the fact that DeBose is clearly having the time of her life.

Of course, any jokes about DeBose’s performance are immediately dispelled by the fact that she’s starred in Disney Plus musical Hamilton, and had a career-defining role in Steven Spielberg‘s West Side Story, for which she won an Oscar. You just keep doing your thing, Ariana, and you’ve got Colin Farrell’s support at least.

For more on the current awards season, check out our Oscar predictions and read our The Fabelmans review, Banshees of Inisherin review, and Avatar 2 review for some thoughts on the Oscars nominations.