Chucky season 2 officially bringing back Jennifer Tilly

A horror movie icon has been confirmed for Chucky season 2. Jennifer Tilly, who’s been a mainstay of the Child’s Play franchise for many years, will be involved in the second season of the hit TV series.

Deadline broke the news, followed by Tilly herself tweeting about it. “I’m back for more Chucky!” she states. “Just completed my deal to reprise my role as Tiffany Valentine in season 2 of the new Chucky series! Hold onto your hats! It’s gonna be cr-cr-crazy!” Included is an image of herself surrounded by proper Chucky dolls.

Tiffany made several appearances in season 1, starting with episode 5 ‘Little Little Lies’. Not only do we get grown-up Tiffany, but a younger version of her, from the ’80s. This is all part of a dual storyline that explores Chucky’s origins while furthering the main story of the franchise. All of which leads to a cliffhanger where Tiffy the doll shows up holding a gun, setting up what will no doubt be a rambunctious season 2.

Overseen by Don Mancini, creator of Child’s Play, Chucky continues the eponymous doll’s comical, murderous rampage. It’s the official follow-up to 2017’s Cult of Chucky, with Brad Dourif back voicing Chucky, and Alex Vincent as Alex Barclay, a recurring victim of Chucky.

The first season was a resounding success, praised for its production value, and self-aware comedic tone, prompting SyFy to renew for another. Tilly herself played no small part in this, considered as much an integral part of Chucky canon as Dourif or Vincent. Now all three can continue raising hell together.

Chucky season 2 is expect to premiere later this year – in the meantime, why not have a look at the best horror movies of 2021.