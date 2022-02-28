Chucky creator confirms season 2 is coming 2022 with new poster

Don Mancini, the creator of the hit horror movie franchise Child’s Play, has confirmed that everyone’s favourite murderous doll is coming back to our small screens. Taking to social media, the filmmaker has revealed the teaser poster for the second season of the slasher TV series Chucky – as well as sharing that the next bloody instalment is scheduled to drop sometime in 2022.

Premiering back in October 2021, Chucky serves as a sequel to Mancini’s original spooky films about a killer toy. Set after the events of the 2017 thriller movie Cult of Chucky, the series follows a young 13-year-old boy (Zackary Arthur) who discovers Chucky at a yard sale. The horror show has since gained mass success earning an impressive 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. It was renewed for a second season back in November 2021 by USA Network and Syfy after its overwhelmingly positive reception.

Well, it seems that production must be going well as fans already have their first teaser for Chucky season 2. Mancini recently posted the simplistic yet effective, black poster for the upcoming instalment to Twitter.

The series title in bright red neon letters is front and centre in the poster, with a faint outline of the murderous doll seen in the background. Along with the exciting new pic, the poster also confirms that Chucky season 2 will be coming this year in 2022.

You can see the poster for Chucky season 2 below:

Currently, there is no firm release date on when exactly in 2022 Chucky season 2 will drop. However, we do know that we may be seeing some familiar franchise faces in this next chapter. In an interview in 2021, the filmmaker did tease that legacy characters from his ‘80s movies may turn up in the show. Stay tuned for more updates.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the entire first season of Chucky being released on Blu-ray on April 12 in the US and May 22 in the UK. For more gory fun, here is our list of the best horror movies of 2021.