Chucky season 2 coming in 2022

Everyone’s favourite killer doll has been renewed for another season of bloody murder. USA Network and SYFY have confirmed that Chucky season 2 is currently in development and is scheduled to premiere in 2022, following the mass success of the horror TV series’ first season.

Part of the horror movie franchise Child’s Play, created by Don Mancini, the Chucky TV series serves as a sequel to the films in the slasher story. Set after the 2017 movie Cult of Chucky, the show follows Jake Webber (Zackary Arthur), who discovers the murderous doll, Chucky (Brad Dourif), at a yard sale. Since premiering in October 2021, the show has been a massive hit with horror fans and currently holds an impressive 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

According to Variety, despite the last episode of season 1 only releasing on November 30 2021, it was announced that Chucky has already been picked up for a second season following its positive reception. “We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” series creator and executive producer Don Mancini said.

“Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY and UCP for their incredible support and guidance, bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever,” Mancini continued. “And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!'”

Currently, no plot details about the upcoming season are available. There is also no firm release date for when fans can expect to watch the series in 2022. We will be sure to keep you updated as soon as we know more.

Chucky season 1 airs its season finale on November 30 at 22:00 EST. The full season will then become available on the streaming service Peacock on December 1. Chucky season 1 will have its UK premiere on Sky Max December 3.