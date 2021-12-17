Chucky season 2 may return more legacy characters to the horror franchise

The Chucky season one finale has left the audience eager to discover what season two has in store. It contained a tease that could lead to more legacy characters from the film franchise returning in the future and showrunner Don Mancini has also promised that we’ll be seeing more of the army of Chucky dolls.

With the finale introducing Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) in her doll form and the Chucky army, we know that we have plenty to look forward to. There was also a reveal that related to the movies – when Tiffany and Chucky are arguing, she drops a bomb on him: “Did you ever wonder how those cops find you that night in Chicago?”

This cues a flashback to the 1980s, where Tiffany complains to Chucky that they don’t kill anyone together anymore, prompting Chucky to leave the apartment. Once he’s gone, Tiffany picks up the phone and calls the police, asking for Detective Mike Norris (Child’s Play’s Chris Sarandon), revealing that Tiffany turned Chucky over to the cops, leading to his original death.

With the tease of the Tiffany doll and the mention of Glenda earlier in the season, Bloody Disgusting asked Mancini about the return of legacy characters, to which he replied; “I love those characters, and you probably haven’t seen the last of them. Stay tuned.”

Mancini also expanded on the Chucky army; “Once you get into your fourth decade in a franchise, it’s trying to forge ahead into unseen, unexplored territory. And the idea of multiple Chucky dolls always appealed to me.”

“First, of course, just as a visual, it’s irresistible, but then conceptually, there are so many things you can do with it. I can’t talk too much about that because I don’t want to spoil fun coming in season two, but insofar as it impacted what we’ve already done in season one.”

“It was important that they not have a hive mind because I think it’s more interesting to turn Brad (Dourif) on subtle variations of the Chucky persona.”

